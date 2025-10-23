Klay Thompson thinks surprise Mavericks forward has 'All-Star potential'
The Dallas Mavericks started the regular season on Wednesday night against the San Antonio Spurs. A lot of the talk entering the season has been centered around three players: first overall pick Cooper Flagg, Kyrie Irving and his injury recovery, and Anthony Davis with his fit in the team.
However, Klay Thompson thinks everyone is sleeping on P.J. Washington. Thompson did an interview for CBS 11 in Dallas, where he was asked to give a sleeper player primed for a breakout. After thinking about it for a second, he gave P.J. Washington as his answer.
"I think P.J. has All-Star potential, I really do," Thompson started. "...I really believe P.J. can be one of the better two-way players in the NBA. There's not many players who can do what P.J. does as far as guarding 1 through 5, scoring from the outside, scoring on the interior, rebounding on both ends of the floor. Very excited for him, I think he has another level to get to."
Washington made an instant impact when he was traded to Dallas in the 2023-24 season, instantly helping turn the Mavericks into a title contender with his two-way versatility. His 2024-25 season was marred by injuries, as was the case for a lot of Mavericks, but he's made an impression on the staff heading into the season.
Whether Washington has just been that great, or the newly signed D'Angelo Russell hasn't integrated into the team yet, a decision was made midway through the preseason to start a supersized lineup with Cooper Flagg at point guard and P.J. Washington at small forward.
READ MORE: Season predictions for the 2025-26 Dallas Mavericks
P.J. Washington Could Make New Contract Look Like a Bargain
The Mavericks signed P.J. Washington to a four-year, $88 million contract extension in late August, and based on some of the contracts that were handed out recently, that deal could look like a steal.
The start of the regular season also marks the deadline for extensions on players nearing the end of their rookie contracts, and when you see Shaedon Sharpe sign for four years and $90 million, you feel pretty good about the value of the Washington deal.
It's unlikely that he'll reach that All-Star ceiling that Klay Thompson thinks he can reach. After all, Thompson thought D'Angelo Russell would be a superstar when he joined the Warriors. But Washington does look much more comfortable offensively to start this season, though. And that could help a team that looks questionable, at best, on offense.
READ MORE: Cooper Flagg stars in Gatorade ad narrated by Mavericks legend
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2025-26 season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter