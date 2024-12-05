Natalia Bryant posts beautiful memories for sister Bianka’s birthday
Big sister Natalia Bryant has really helped mom Vanessa with her two other sisters since dad Kobe and sister Gianna tragically passed away in 2020. For lil sis Bianka’s 8th birthday on Thursday, Natalia shared the sweetest pictures.
The Bryants are a very close family and have dealt with unimaginable pain, but are celebrating all of life’s biggest moments like their adorable Halloween costumes together, and the most beautiful family photos on Thanksgiving that mom shared.
Antoher big moment was on Thursday for the all-important birthday for Bianka. While mom posted the most heartfelt message to “BB’ involving Kobe for No. 8, Natalia didn’t need many words to show how much BB means to her with these sweet memories.
Bianka really does look like dad so much, while Natalia looks like twins with mom.
The 21-year-old Natalia, who is a film student at USC and a model, got to spend more time with her sisters Bianka and Capri, 4, over the break, and no doubt will over the holidays, which must be a very tough time for the Bryants.
Kobe would be proud to see his beautiful daughters on this big day, and Gigi as well with her three sisters.
