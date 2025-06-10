The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Paulina Gretzky, shirtless Dustin Johnson post steamy couple photos in all-white fits

The daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky and her star golfer husband keep things spicy in this photo shoot.

Matt Ryan

Aces GC captain Dustin Johnson embraces his wife Paulina Gretzky (L) after winning the team championship in the season finale of the LIV Golf series at Trump National Doral.
Aces GC captain Dustin Johnson embraces his wife Paulina Gretzky (L) after winning the team championship in the season finale of the LIV Golf series at Trump National Doral. / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Paulina Gretzky has been married to Dustin Johnson since 2022. The couple kept things spicy with a steamy photo shoot in matching white fits.

The 36-year-old daughter of Wayne Gretzky and the 40-year-old golf star always look like they are having a good time whether it’s at a Nashville dive bar, or a raucous bachelorette party together, or on a private jet on the way to the Masters, or hanging with Wayne at a Buffalo Bills game.

RELATED: Paulina Gretzky betrays dad Wayne’s Oilers rocking Panthers hat in workout fit

Wayne Gretzky, Paulina Gretzky, Dustin Johnson
Wayne Gretzky, Paulina Gretzky, Dustin Johnson / Paulina Gretzky/Instagram

Paulina, a mother to two sons with Johnson, is usually the one spicing it up with her fit game like her “extra dirty” miniskirt and crop-top combo, or a bold yellow skirt in Miami for LIV Golf.

RELATED: Wayne Gretzky's amazing good deed for 2 Oilers fans goes viral in Stanley Cup Finals

Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson
Paulina Gretzky with husband Dustin Johnson / Paulina Gretzky/Instagram

RELATED: Paulina Gretzky posts sweet Dustin Johnson couples pics as bachelorette party 'wrap'

For their latest photos together, however, they both went with bold looks with Paulina in lingerie and Johnson without a shirt on with a blazer in matching white. Paulina wrote, “nobody else” on the post. Make sure to scroll through.

That’s one way to mentally prepare for this week’s U.S. Open for Johnson that begins on July 12 at the Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania.

Johnson has won two majors: the 2016 U.S. Open and the 2020 Master Tournament.

He’s also clearly winning at life, too, married to “The Great One’s” daughter.

Paulina Gretzky, Dustin Johnson
Paulina Gretzky/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Totes adorbs: Hailee Steinfeld drops first official photo from Josh Allen wedding

Speaking of adorbs: Josh Allen gives rare comment on Steinfeld’s wedding post

No way!: 6-foot-4 Cameron Brink towers over WNBA star Paige Bueckers meeting

Secret wedding?: Aaron Rodgers’ first official Steelers photo sparks marriage rumors

New sweet digs: Aaron Rodgers buys insane Pittsburgh mansion with unreal amenities

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships