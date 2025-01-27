'Historic' Seems Trite For NFC Champion Eagles
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles left their best for last, dismantling the Washington Commanders with a Championship Game record of 55 points en route to winning the NFC title for the second time in three seasons.
To call this team historic seems trite. At 17-3 entering Super Bow LIX Philadelphia seemed to be showing off in the 55-23 win.
The first offensive play was a crack toss that MVP candidate Saquon Barkley took 60 yards to the house en route to his third consecutive postseason game of over 100 yards (15 for 118 with three touchdowns).
Rookie Will Shipley almost joined Barkley in the 100-yard club as a closer in the blowout (four carries for 77 yards) and the Eagles’ offense ran for its now-familiar 200-plus yards (229 overall).
Despite playing with a brace on his banged-up left knee Jalen Hurts threw the football with conviction, completing 20 of 29 passes for 246 yards and a touchdown with a 110.1 passer rating.
Hurts also ran for three TDs to match Barkley and now has the most rushing TDs (nine) by a QB in NFL postseason history.
“I’ve told you guys, this is not a matter that we can’t. It’s just a matter of if we do. It all comes down to how we execute,” Hurts said. “Comes down to our approach, and everyone being on the same page and playing with good rhythm, and ultimately finding a way to win.”
A.J. Brown was back to his All-Pro self with six receptions for 96 yards and a touchdown, including a big fourth-five conversion with a go route that went for 31 yards.
The defense kept turning the football with two forced fumbles by linebackers Zack Baun and Oren Burks and an interception by rookie sensation Quinyon Mitchell late. Shipley added to that with a forced fumble on special teams.
Meanwhile, the architect of it all – head coach Nick Sirianni – is now the first Eagles coach to reach multiple Super Bowls. He’s also the first Super Bowl-era mentor to make the playoffs in each of his first four career seasons while advancing to multiple Super Bowls.
Get the point?
This stuff is just silly good.
And the reward for all of it outside of a Hurts victory cigar, a picture with the George Halas Trophy, and a Gillie Da Kid hype session, is a chance to put the punctuation on the best run of Eagles football in history.
“I think the beautiful thing about this sport, about this team, and for me, from my vantage point, [is] how we’ve been able to evolve over the years since I’ve been here, finding ways to win in multiple ways,” Hurts said. “It’s a great help when you have a defense like that turning the ball over, playing hard, playing ferocious, and flying to the ball.
“We just need to find it in us to muscle out one more.”
