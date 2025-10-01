Browns legend says Shedeur Sanders should be backup quarterback
On the Top Dawgs Show via the BIGPLAY Sports Network, Hanford Dixon expressed his opinion that Shedeur Sanders, not Joe Flacco, should be the No. 2 quarterback going forward for the Cleveland Browns.
“If Dillion is not doing it, he’s not cutting it, not getting it done. You gotta see what Shedeur can do,” Dixon said.
The Browns’ brass finally decided that enough is enough with Joe Flacco and chose to name rookie Dillon Gabriel as the starter for this Sunday’s game in London against the Minnesota Vikings.
It seems that the Browns have finally admitted that 40 year-old Flacco is not going to turn the clock back anymore. Following this logic, you would think that Flacco would be done starting games this season and that Sanders would be the next man up.
However, Flacco is still the backup quarterback and will be the guy Kevin Stefanski turns to if Gabriel needs relief.
Dixon’s comments are of a similar strain to what many Browns fans are currently thinking. Why not give Shedeur a shot if Gabriel fails to impress?
The Browns have to know what they are getting from Flacco at this point. Nothing in his game will change or improve at this stage in his career.
If Gabriel falters (which is still a complete unknown), it would make more sense for the Browns to turn to their other rookie quarterback.
As a reminder, Shedeur Sanders was a solid quarterback prospect. He completed 70% of his passes throughout his collegiate career, and he proved he was a winner at both Jackson State and Colorado. Winning nine games at Colorado in the 21st century is a legitimately impressive feat.
His fall to the fifth round baffled many analysts who believed that Sanders’ talent was worthy of a higher selection. Many wondered if it was due to off-the-field impressions. Sanders’ comments (or lack thereof) after Gabriel was named the starter rubbed some fans the wrong way.
Regardless of any potential off-field concerns, Sanders clearly has a ton of raw talent at quarterback. He may not be fully prepared to be a full-time starter, but he plays with such poise and moxie that he can invigorate a team.
On a Browns team that seems to be going nowhere, you need to find out what you have in the rookie quarterbacks to choose a path for drafting in the 2026 first round.
If Gabriel isn’t the guy to take charge of this Browns team, let’s see if Shedeur is.