Former Mavericks All-Rookie to Sign With EuroLeague Powerhouse
NBA journeyman Dennis Smith Jr. is back to playing professional basketball.
After a brief stint with the Milwaukee Bucks G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd, Smith is reportedly on his way to Spain. Per Sportando and as later confirmed by Forbes' Evan Sidery, he is nearing a deal with Real Madrid.
During Smith's time with the Brooklyn Nets, he spoke a lot about taking on a different role in his career and adjusting to his current situation.
“The biggest thing for me was just checking the ego,” said Smith after a team practice. “I checked the ego and just learned how to shift my mental into being able to fit whatever role I needed to play and finding a way to stay in it. It’s paying off for me, I’m in a really good spot now.”
His selflessness and team-first mentality did not go unnoticed. His coach at the time, Jacque Vaughn spoke on his physical and mental strength.
“[You’ve] gotta have dudes who can navigate, who can shed screens and not get screened, because if not, then you’re playing four-on-five,” said Vaughn. “So I think we will take advantage of...Dennis’ strength, his ability to get through screens and be physical and get under sometimes, all of the above we’ll need....There’s a premium of not getting screened when you are in that coverage.”
Smith is bringing his defensive expertise to a talented Real Madrid squad.
Real Madrid was also a former home to Smith's Mavericks teammate Luka Doncic before he started his NBA career. He is also joining a roster featuring former NBA talents such as Mario Herzonja, Facundo Campazzo, Rudy Fernandez, and Guerschon Yabusele.
Herzonja averaged 6.9 points per game during his five-year NBA career along with 3.1 rebounds per game in the Association.
Campazzo was a 5.3 points per game scorer in his three seasons in the league while Fernandez reached a 9.1 points per game average in his four NBA seasons.
Yabusele made his way back to the NBA this season after two seasons with the Boston Celtics from 2017-2019. He is currently averaging 9.9 points per game with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Yabusele made an impact on NBA scouts during the Paris Olympics games averaging 14 points per game for the France National team on their way to a Silver medal finish.
Smith is joining a Real Madrid squad that went 31-8 last season in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague and even features a few other NBA veterans
Smith has a career-average in the NBA of 9.7 points, 4.2 assists, and 1.2 steals per game.
More Ball Around:
Former All-Star Makes Pitch for Kobe Bryant as GOAT of NBA