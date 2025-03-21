Draymond Green Reveals Details on NSFW Altercation With Karl-Anthony Towns
Golden State Warriors champion power forward Draymond Green got into it with New York Knicks All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns on the hardwood during a narrow 97-94 Warriors win on Sunday.
Words were exchanged and the duo had to be separated.
On his podcast "The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis," the 6-foot-6 vet told Davis — a former two-time All-Star point guard in his day — about what was said in that interaction.
"Man I absolutely loved that he came out with that mentality," Green raved of Towns' comportment during their fracas. "There are things that go on throughout the course of an NBA season that should give you a chip on your shoulder."
Towns, an elite sharpshooting big man, hasn't been generally known to mix it up on the court. He's thought of a finesse player, an offense-first guy who is, at best, inconsistent on the other end.
Green, of course, is the exact opposite, a defense-first, undersized four known for racking up technical fouls.
"What I hate is when guys act like it didn't happen," Green added. "First play — they give him the ball, he gets me on the pump fake. Guess why he gets me on the pump fake? Because I'm thinking the same thing he's thinking, 'It's me and you right now. What's up?' I wanted it so bad I go for the pump fake."
Davis praised the interaction, and tried to dig deeper as to what exactly was said between Green and Towns.
"What I loved about it was the chatter. I don't know what y'all [were] saying to each other or what was being said on the court," Davis chimed in.
Green took the bait, and unpacked their exact exchange.
"I'm [going to] tell you what he said, BD, because I think that this was a big moment for Towns. I called him soft. He said, 'Man, you a ho... Ho, ho, ho.' I said, 'Get him out of here, go sit him down.'"
Davis chuckled.
"He gave you the Christmas 'Ho ho ho,'" Davis laughed.
Not only did Green not mind that Towns rose to the occasion, he apparently was a big fan.
"So I'm loving that," Green said. "If Karl-Anthony Towns was my teammate, that's what I'm looking to get out of him every single night. If he played that physical all the time, he'd be much more respected around the NBA than he is."
Towns finished the night with 29 points on 12-of-21 shooting from the floor (3-of-5 from deep) and 2-of-2 shooting from the foul line, 12 rebounds, three assists and a block. Green notched nine points on 3-of-9 shooting from the floor and 2-of-2 shooting from the charity stripe, four rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block.
