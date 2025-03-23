Star G League Centers Earns Major NBA Promotion from Kings
The Sacramento Kings have promoted two-way center Isaac Jones to a two-year standard contract.
ESPN's Shams Charania shared the news via X.
"The Sacramento Kings are converting two-way center Isaac Jones on a standard, two-year NBA contract, sources tell ESPN. Jones has appeared in 31 games for the Kings while averaging 20.9 points and 10 rebounds for the franchise's Stockton G League team," wrote Charania.
The 24-year-old reached his active-game limit on Wednesday after he played four minutes in a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Jones joined the Kings after going undrafted in the 2024 NBA Draft.
He initially signed a two-way contract with the Kings in July 2024. Jones will be able to pay immediately, starting on Saturday against the Milwaukee Bucks, who they will host for the first and only time in the regular season.
The deal also enables him to participate in the postseason. As things stand, the Kings are the No. 9 seed in the loaded Western Conference. If the season were to end today, they'd be in a play-in tournament and would host the Phoenix Suns for a chance to earn the No. 8 seed.
Although Jones played in 30 games for the Kings, he played in 11 games in the G League. In his time there, he averaged 20.9 points per game, 9.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.1 blocks while shooting 55.5 percent from the field in 32.2 minutes of action.
Prior to his NBA journey, Jones played for three different schools, including Wenatchee Valley, Idaho, and Washington State. After graduating high school, Jones did not initially attend college and worked at the loading dock at a pipe manufacturing company.
After spending three years at Wenatchee Valley College, Jones moved to Idaho, where he quickly made an impact. He was recognized as the Big Sky Conference Newcomer of the Year and earned second-team All-Big Sky honors after putting up impressive numbers—averaging 19.4 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. Following the conclusion of the season, Jones decided to explore new opportunities and entered the NCAA transfer portal.
Jones then played one year as a Cougar, averaging 15.3 points and 7.6 rebounds per game, and was named first-team All-Pac-12 Conference.
