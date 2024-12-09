When Will Bronny James Play For G League Lakers Again? Latest on Rookie Guard
Los Angeles Lakers rookie guard Bronny James has made waves throughout the NBA since he was drafted in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft. James has been the talk of the entire league but not due to his play on the court.
The rookie has had an extra set of eyes on him simply because he is the son of NBA superstar LeBron James. People tune in to see how Bronny plays in any game he is in or just to keep up to date with his performance.
Bronny has struggled to fit in within the NBA and has been shuffling around. The rookie has been going back and forth between the G League and the NBA as the Lakers put a plan in place for him.
The guard put together a breakout performance in his last game in the G League. It was his return to the court after dealing with a nagging heel injury over the past few weeks.
However, he has only been playing in the home games for the South Bay Lakers. This has led to all sorts of issues and criticism coming toward Los Angeles.
Due to this, Bronny is limited in the amount of times that he actually sees the floor.
So when will the next time be for Bronny to play in a G League game?
Due to a strange scheduling quirk, South Bay isn't back home until Jan. 7 when they face the Delaware Blue Coats. This means that unless the Lakers reverse their policy of him only playing in the home G League games, we won't see Bronny on the court for a while.
The rookie will likely spend the next month with the actual Lakers, sitting on the bench for the majority of games. Los Angeles has also wanted to have the rookie learn what it takes to be an NBA player and they are giving him every chance to succeed.
Bronny reflected on this and has been trying to learn as much as he can.
"I think it's good. Just game by game, just trying to learn everything that I can. Always just staying aggressive and playing my game. Playing for my teammates and the coaches. It's been good."
We may not see Bronny in the G League for a minute but based on his last game, he seemed to show some real promise.
