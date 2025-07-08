Dick Vitale Gives St. John's Strong Transfer Portal Take
The St. John's Red Storm shocked college basketball last season, winning the BIG EAST while consistently looking like championship contenders throughout the regular season.
Unfortunately, their season came to a premature close as the Arkansas Razorbacks upset them in the Second Round of the NCAA tournament.
Rick Pitino's group will have even bigger expectations this coming season, but the roster will look significantly different. The Red Storm will have four new players in the starting five, thanks to the program's aggressive approach in the transfer portal.
One college basketball legend who loves the moves St. John's made is Dick Vitale.
In his most recent column for ESPN, the analyst identified St. John's as one of the programs "that owned" the transfer portal.
"Rick Pitino is still a magician. He brought in Bryce Hopkins and New York City's own Ian Jackson, giving him a top-ranked transfer class and Madison Square Garden an electricity we haven't seen since Chris Mullin's mullet," wrote Vitale.
Joson Sanon and Oziyah Sellers are the other newcomers who are expected to be in the starting rotation alongside Hopkins, Jackson, and the returning Zuby Ejiofor.
One of the biggest issues the Red Storm had last season was three-point shooting, but the incoming transfer class should drastically help with that.
Jackson shot 39.5 percent from behind the arc on 4.2 attempts a game at North Carolina last season. Hopkins connected on 40 percent of his shots from behind the arc.
As Vitale alludes to, not many other college basketball programs were able to improve through the transfer portal as St. John's did.
