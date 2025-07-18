Buzzer Beater On SI

Villanova's Jay Wright Receives Legendary Ranking

Legendary Villanova Wildcats head coach Jay Wright has left his mark on college basketball.

Tommy Wild

Mar 31, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Villanova Wildcats head coach Jay Wright talks to media during a press conference before the 2022 NCAA men's basketball tournament Final Four semifinals at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
One of the main storylines of college basketball during the 2010s was the dominant teams the Villanova Wildcats put on the floor, leading to multiple national championships.

The architect behind those incredible rosters and the one responsible for ensuring all the pieces fit together was Villanova's head coach, Jay Wright.

CJ Moore of The Athletic recently created a list of the top coaches in college basketball over the last 25 years, and Wright was ranked at No. 4.

Under Wright from 2001-22, Villanova won two national titles, reached four Final Fours, won nine BIG EAST regular-season championships, six BIG EAST tournament titles, and reached March Madness 17 times.

Jay Wright reacts with forward Brandon Slater (3) in a timeout
Wright's accolades as the Wildcats' head coach have been well-documented, but Moore pointed out that what makes him such a great coach is the brand of basketball his teams played with.

"Wright's teams played beautiful basketball with elite floor spacing and optimal shot selection. His players were so well-schooled and disciplined that even watching Villanova pregame warmups was like witnessing a basketball clinic," wrote Moore.

Of course, Wright surprisingly retired after the 2022 season and is no longer coaching. Instead, he serves as an on-air analyst for CBS Sports.

Even though Wright is no longer coaching on the sidelines, the impact and legacy he left at Villanova and college basketball in general make him more than deserving of being top-five on Moore's list.

