Georgetown vs. Villanova Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Wednesday, Jan. 21

The Villanova Wildcats dropped an important game to Saint John's this past week, but the good news is they're still in third place in the Big East. Even better news is they're in a great spot to bounce back with a win on Wednesday night when they host the Georgetown Hoyas, who are in last place in the conference at 1-6 in conference play.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Big East showdown.

Georgetown vs. Villanova Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Spread

Georgetown +8.5 (-110)

Villanova -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Georgetown +320

Villanova -425

Total

OVER 143.5 (-105)

UNDER 143.5 (-115)

Georgetown vs. Villanova How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, January 21

Game Time: 7:00 pm ET

Venue: Finneran Pavilion

How to Watch (TV): Peacock

Georgetown Record: 9-9 (1-6 in Big East)

Villanova Record: 14-4 (5-2 in Big East)

Georgetown vs. Villanova Betting Trends

Georgetown is 3-11 ATS in it last 14 games

The OVER is 5-2 in Georgetown's last seven games

Georgetown is 1-12 straight up in its last 13 road games vs. Villanova

Villanova is 2-4 ATS in its last six games

The OVER is 5-0 in Villanova's last five games

Georgetown vs. Villanova Key Player to Watch

Duke Brennan, F - Villanova Wildcats

Duke Brennan is scoring 12.2 points per game, while leading the team in rebounds with 10.6 per game. He is a key player in both attacking the perimeter on offense and defending the perimeter on defense. He allows Villanova to shoot the three-ball, as they can feel confident that Brennan can handle anything that goes on down low.

Georgetown vs. Villanova Prediction and Pick

I'm going to back Villanova to win and cover on its home court tonight. The Wildcats are the far better shooting team, ranking 48th in effective field goal percentage, well above Georgetown, which ranks 272nd in that metric with an eFG% of 48.8%.

Georgetown's shooting gets significantly worse when playing on the road. Their eFG% drops 7.3% when playing on the road, which is bad news for them tonight.

Villanova also ranks 107th in defensive efficiency, proving the Wildcats have the advantage on the other side of the court as well.

I'll lay the points with the Wildcats tonight.

Pick: Villanova -8.5 (-110) via BetMGM

