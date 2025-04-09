Derik Queen Had Angry Wordless Reaction to Kevin Willard Holding Up Villanova Jersey
Before making the jump into the professional ranks, Maryland center Derik Queen had to take one more shot at his former coach Kevin Willard.
Queen, who announced he was entering the NBA draft earlier this month following Maryland's Sweet 16 run in the men's NCAA tournament, has made his feelings fairly clear about Willard's drama-filled exit with the Terrapins.
He spoke for all Terps fans when Willard posted his first video as Villanova's new head coach, and he commented again when Villanova officially introduced Willard in a press conference Wednesday.
Villanova's social media team shared a picture of Willard holding up a Wildcats jersey with the No. 25 to represent the year that Willard was joining the program.
But, No. 25 also happened to be Queen's number at Maryland. Queen wasn't happy to see Willard repping a Nova jersey with his number on it and shared a series of peeved emotions on his X account:
Willard spent three seasons at Maryland before moving back to the Big East to coach Villanova, leaving an extremely bitter Terps fan base in his wake. His awkward transition has made for an antagonizing end to what was Maryland's best NCAA tournament finish in a decade—hopefully it won't be long before the Willard era is water under the bridge for Queen and the rest of the loyal Terps.