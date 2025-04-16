Houston Texans Mock Draft & Team Needs
The Houston Texans enter the 2025 NFL Draft with a promising foundation on both sides of the ball but several key areas in need of reinforcement. After bolstering their offense with Joe Mixon before last season, Houston now turns its focus to shoring up a shaky offensive line and adding depth to a rising defense.
Houston Texans
The Texans were the offensive darlings heading into 2025 after signing RB Joe Mixon and WR Stefon Diggs to complement the returning WR Nico Collins and WR Tank Dell. C.J. Stroud was coming off an excellent rookie campaign in which he showed the ability to attack the third level of a defense (66 completions of 20 yards or more, with nine reaching the 40-yard mark).
They slipped to 19th in points scored (372 – only five fewer than in 2023) and 22nd in offensive yards.
Starting Offense:
QB C.J. Stroud
RB Joe Mixon
WR Nico Collins
WR Tank Dell
TE Dalton Schultz
Their offensive line allowed 54 sacks, seven more than in 2023 (47), and they traded their best offensive lineman (Laremy Tunsil) to the Commanders in the offseason. Houston signed Cam Robinson to compete with Tytus Howard for the left tackle job, with the loser in the mix to start at right tackle. Robinson missed 25 games over the past three years while having nine seasons of experience in the NFL with Jacksonville and Minnesota. The Texans must upgrade the interior of their offensive line in this year's draft.
Houston moved to sixth in defensive allowed, up from 14th in 2023 and 30th in 2022. On the downside, they underperformed their growth in points allowed (372 – 14th). The Texans have two excellent players (Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter) at defensive end, leading to 23 sacks last season, with strength against the run. They could use an upgrade at defensive tackle.
LB Christian Harris only played three games last season due to a calf issue. Houston traded for C.J. Gardner-Johnson to upgrade one safety position. Derek Stingley is a top coverage cornerback, and rookie CB Kamari Lassiter handled himself last season after getting drafted in the second round. Overall, the Texans could use another pass-rushing option at linebacker and a coverage option in their secondary.
Houston had 49 sacks and 19 interceptions last season, but their pass defense still allowed 31 touchdowns. Their run defense was just above the league average (1,938 yards – 11th), allowing 11 touchdowns and 4.3 yards per carry.
Houston Texans 2025 NFL Draft Picks
Round 1: 25th
Round 2: 58th
Round 3: 79th, 89th
Round 5: 166th
Round 7: 236th, 241st
Their most significant need is at guard, making Donovan Jackson the most attractive option in the first round for the Texans. He played 31 games at left guard at Ohio State while also gaining experience at left tackle in 2024 due to Josh Simmons’ injury.
In the second round, I expect Houston to look for a defensive tackle in the range of Alfred Collins. He fits the bill of a developing player who can handle inside running lanes and attack the quarterback with power in his pass rush.
