Ranking NFL Offenses: Las Vegas Raiders No. 20
Can Geno Smith (40-43 in his career record) take advantage of his weapons with the Las Vegas Raiders and become a top-tier quarterback in the win column? Ashton Jeanty is an instant upgrade at running back, while Jack Bech will need some time to develop.
Las Vegas Raiders Starting Lineup
QB Geno Smith
RB1 Ashton Jeanty
RB2 Raheem Mostert
WR1 Jakobi Meyers
WR2 Jack Bech
WR3 Tre Tucker
TE1 Brock Bowers
TE2 Michael Mayer
No. 20 Las Vegas Raiders Fantasy Outlook
Twice over the past two seasons, Geno Smith posted an excellent completion rate (69.8 and 70.4), with above-average success in yards per pass attempt (7.5). His weakness last year came from 15 interceptions, and he has a propensity to fumble the ball (22 over the past three seasons, but only seven lost).
Smith scored between 25.00 and 30.00 fantasy points in four-point passing touchdown formats five times in 2024. He delivered one or fewer touchdowns in 13 of his 17 starts, which included 11 over his first 14 games. In his three best contests, Smith has a 10 combined passing scores, with seven coming against the Rams.
Adding Ashton Jeanty improves the Raiders' scoring chances in the red zone while helping Los Angeles control the clock late in games when they play from the lead. In 2024, the Raiders’ running backs gained 3.7 yards per carry while ranking near the bottom of the league in rushing attempts (331). On the positive side, their backs were active catching the ball (89/614/4 on 112 targets).
In the early draft season in the high-stakes market, Jeanty ranks fourth at running back, but there have been minimal drafts since he was added to LA. Geno Smith did look for his running backs (92/660/2 on 110 targets) in the passing game last season with Seattle. If Jeanty can secure 50+ catches, he will outscore Saquon Barkley in fantasy points (PPR) this season.
Jakobi Meyers gives Los Angeles a high-floor possession wide receiver who has been at his best over the past two seasons (71/807/6 and 87/1,207/4) with the Raiders. Last year, he missed two games but still ranked as a mid-tier WR2 in PPR formats. His best output came in Week 9 (8/105), Week 12 (10/121), and Week 18 (9/123/1).
Game score dictates his fantasy value, and the Raiders will feature him as their second option in the passing game behind Brock Bowers. Meyers falls into the steady WR2 category due to his lower scoring ceiling.
This year’s investment in Jack Bech gives Los Angeles a wideout with size (6’1” and 215 lbs.) who offered big play ability (16.7 yards per catch) in 2024 for TCU. He doesn’t win with elite speed (4.55 40-yard dash), but Bech will increase the Raiders’ scoring at the goal line and force defenses to defend the long field in the passing game.
Tre Tucker flashed twice in 2024 (7/96/1 and 7/82), but underachieved for his playing time (most wide receiver snaps on the Raiders). He’ll work as a play-action deep threat this season.
In his rookie season, Brock Bowers exceeded expectations by a wide margin. He led tight ends in fantasy scoring (263.10) in PPR formats by catching 112 of his 153 targets (73.2%) for 1,194 yards and five touchdowns. His two impact games (13/126/1 and 10/140/1) highlight his exciting potential to be a difference-maker at his position in the fantasy market.
On the downside, Bowers did score under 9.00 fantasy points in five starts (3/41, 2/19, 4/38, 3/49, and 3/35). He finished with double-digit targets in seven matchups. The fantasy market should treat him as an advantage piece, and a higher scoring offense will lead to more touchdowns.
In the matter of one NFL season, Michael Mayer went from a potential high-upside pass-catching tight end (71/840/7 and 67/809/9 at Notre Dame) to an afterthought in the Raiders’ passing game. Despite his minimal production over two seasons (27/304/2 and 21/156/0) with LA, he has the talent to emerge as Los Angeles's third receiving option. At the very least, Mayer is a handcuff option to Brock Bowers.
The Raiders’ offense should be much better in 2025. The direction of their defense will dictate how much they can run the ball. More pass attempts should equal a better overall ranking in yards, but not necessarily more wins.
