There are two ways you can deal with failure: Either get over it, move on and inch forward, or let it linger and impact what you do next. For MLS's two CONCACAF Champions League semifinalists, that certainly proved to be true.

FC Dallas responded from its heartbreaking, dramatic defeat to Pachuca by continuing its strong start to the MLS season, while the Vancouver Whitecaps capitulated at previously winless Real Salt Lake (though a snow storm certainly didn't help matters!) after its ouster at the hands of Tigres UANL. The two appear on opposite ends of the Power Rankings spectrum after Week 6 in MLS, one that saw the LA Galaxy get back on track, the Portland Timbers continue to find success on the road after having none of it last season and the Chicago Fire increasing its point tally with Bastian Schweinsteiger in tow after an impressive victory over a tough conference foe.

Here's how the league shapes up after six weeks: