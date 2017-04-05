Just as it ever was for MLS teams in Mexico in the CONCACAF Champions League.

FC Dallas was ousted by Pachuca in the semifinals in dramatic fashion, with Hirving Lozano's goal two minutes into stoppage time accounting for the difference in a 4-3 aggregate triumph for Los Tuzos.

FC Dallas carried a 2-1 lead from the first leg into the away leg in Mexico and missed opportunities to strike early, through new Designated Player forward Cristian Colman. That opened the door for Pachuca to respond, which it did through Franco Jara in the 38th minute, with his goal temporarily putting Pachuca ahead via the away goal tiebreaker. It was Jara's third-minute goal in Texas that put Pachuca in its relatively comfortable position entering Tuesday, because of that away goal.

Lozano gave Pachuca the overall aggregate lead in the 80th minute with a fantastic strike from long range, which beat FCD goalkeeper Chris Seitz. It was Lozano's competition-leading eighth goal.

That didn't change the calculus for FC Dallas, which still needed a goal to help its cause, and that goal came through Colman, whose 86th-minute header appeared to send the series to extra time.

That is, until Lozano, a reported Manchester United target last summer, struck for the dagger with the help of some fortune. His attempted cross for Victor Guzman bounced through the area without being touched, and with Seitz anticipating a redirect, it snuck into the far post.

The Vancouver Whitecaps remain MLS's last hope at preventing a seventh all-Liga MX final in nine years, but they must overturn a 2-0 aggregate deficit to Tigres UANL at BC Place on Wednesday night.

Pachuca, which employs U.S. center back Omar Gonzalez, is seeking its first title since 2009-2010 and a place at the FIFA Club World Cup in December.

Club America has won the last two CCL titles, beating Tigres to repeat last year.