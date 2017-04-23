Planet Futbol

Messi heroic, as Barcelona opens up La Liga race with thrilling win in El Clasico

  • Lionel Messi was the hero, scoring at the death to give Barcelona a 3-2 win in El Clasico in a result that could sway the title race in La Liga.
The latest edition of El Clasico had no problem meeting the hype, with Lionel Messi's goal at the death giving Barcelona a 3-2 win over Real Madrid at an electric Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, with the visitors blowing open La Liga's title race for the season run-in.

Casemiro opened the scoring as the beneficiary of Sergio Ramos's shot that came off the post in the 28th minute, but he was answered five minutes later by a sensational effort from Messi. The Argentine superstar took a pass from Ivan Rakitic and slalomed through a pair of defenders with a single touch before finishing. 

The goalkeepers were the story from there for a while, with both Marc-Ander ter Stegen and Keylor Navas making a string of sensational saves to keep their respective opponents off the board.

It was going take something terrific to beat Navas the way he was playing, and it came from Ivan Rakitic, whose left-footed laser from long range gave Barcelona the lead it craved in the 73rd minute. It got better for Barcelona four minutes later, when Sergio Ramos was sent off for a two-footed lunge on Messi, taking Real Madrid's late-scoring hero out of the equation and giving Barcelona a man advantage for the final 13 minutes.

A different hero came to the rescue for Real Madrid, though, with James Rodriguez coming off the bench in the 82nd minute and scoring the equalizer three minutes later.

The greatest hero of them all waited until the final kick of the game, though. Messi snatched victory from the jaws of a draw with a clinical finish off Jordi Alba's cross in the 92nd minute, silencing the home fans and presenting title-race intrigue for the next month.

Here are three thoughts on an epic match:

Messi at the center of it all for Barcelona

On a day when Neymar was out via suspension (and sorely missed, as evidenced by Paco Alcacer's no-show in his place) and Barcelona's midfield couldn't get a stranglehold on the game, it was Messi who took matters into his absolutely blessed feet to give Barcelona the win.

He was a key figure throughout the game, first bloodied by a Marcelo elbow before scoring his sensational, slaloming equalizer. It wasn't all roses for Messi, who missed a chance to give Barcelona the lead right before halftime with a misjudged volley at the far post. 

Messi was a thorn for Real Madrid throughout, though, forcing Casemiro and Sergio Ramos into card-worthy fouls (more on that later) while completing one lengthy dribble after another and ultimately coming up with the match-winner in the most clutch moment possible. For an all-time great who has dealt with plenty of team setbacks for club and country over the last few years this had to feel extra special–hitting a new club milestone (his 500th career Barcelona goal) to carry his club while his individual rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, is left defeated.

Barcelona wasn't a ruthless, clinical side on Sunday, until the final sequence. Its defense, while up a man and needing the result, was inexcusable, allowing James to equalize and it had no answer for Marcelo throughout the match, with the Brazilian fullback arguably the story until Messi's winner. Barcelona proved to be a club that showed endless fight, though. With its character being called into question in some corners while playing for a lame duck manager after a (by its lofty standard) early exit from the Champions League, there's no denying the will the Blaugrana displayed in enemy territory.

As for Messi, he ended the day showing off the back of his jersey to the fans at the Bernabeu. His is a name they will surely never forget.

Title race back on!

Barcelona ends the day atop La Liga, tied on points with Real Madrid but ahead via head-to-head tiebreaker (the two played to a draw in their earlier meeting this season). Barcelona still needs some assistance, as Real Madrid has a game in hand, but its margin for error is now gone, and it might not have one of its key players for some time, too.

​Sergio Ramos's straight red card was foolish (Do. Not. Enter. Into. A. Two. Footed. Flying. Lunge), and a multi-game ban could follow. Real Madrid's strength is not in its depth across the back line, and Ramos has been heroic all season long for the club on both ends of the field. Making matters worse, Gareth Bale got the start, fresh off a calf injury, but he lasted just 39 minutes before going off after reaggravating the ailment, and it's unclear how much more time he'll be forced to miss. 

The door is wide open now for Barcelona to steal the title from Real. 

What was Real Madrid thinking?

Messi's winner came on a lethal counter (seriously, not one wasted movement or pass), with 10-man Madrid pressuring, trying to win a game it really could have afforded to draw. With a game in hand, a friendly league schedule and a three-point lead all but assured, Zinedine Zidane's approach after James's equalizer (and give the manager credit for that substitution in that moment and Real's approach while down a goal and a man) has to be called into question.

Only one team absolutely needed a win Sunday, and while another goal from Real Madrid would have absolutely put Barcelona to the sword, it was way too risky of a tactic to open itself up to a potential Barcelona break, such as the 5-v-3 that was so expertly executed. Zidane acknowledged as much in his postgame remarks. 

You can say that again. The price might be watching your bitter rival raise La Liga's trophy again, while Real Madrid's domestic drought extends.

