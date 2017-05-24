Planet Futbol

Zlatan Ibrahimovic gleefully poses with fan’s ‘shag my wife’ sign

Manchester United wins 2017 Europa League
Dan Gartland
an hour ago

Rumors have Zlatan Ibrahimovic potentially on the move this summer, but Manchester United supporters desperately want to hang on to their enigmatic and supremely talented striker. How desperately? Just get a load of this fan’s sign. 

Zlatan missed Wednesday’s Europa League final with an injury but was still in Stockholm to watch his teammates lift the trophy. After the match, Ibrahimovic caught sight of the fan’s banner and just knew he had to take a photo. 

Even if Antoine Griezmann ends up at Old Trafford, how can Zlatan refuse an offer like that? The LA Galaxy can wait.

