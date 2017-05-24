Rumors have Zlatan Ibrahimovic potentially on the move this summer, but Manchester United supporters desperately want to hang on to their enigmatic and supremely talented striker. How desperately? Just get a load of this fan’s sign.

Zlatan missed Wednesday’s Europa League final with an injury but was still in Stockholm to watch his teammates lift the trophy. After the match, Ibrahimovic caught sight of the fan’s banner and just knew he had to take a photo.

Man Utd fans will do anything to keep Zlatan at Old Trafford! 😂🙊😂 pic.twitter.com/INlP95fzfN — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) May 24, 2017

Even if Antoine Griezmann ends up at Old Trafford, how can Zlatan refuse an offer like that? The LA Galaxy can wait.