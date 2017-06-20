The London soccer fan who flaunted his credentials as a fan of one of Europe’s rowdiest clubs before confronting a group of knife-wielding terrorists is being honored with a beer named after his instantly iconic four-word warning to the attackers.

Roy Larner, 47, was at a London steakhouse earlier this month when three men with knives rushed in and started attacking diners. Larner stood up, yelled, “F--- you, I’m Millwall,” and was stabbed eight times. His diversion, though, allowed many of the people inside the restaurant to flee to safety and Larner was quickly hailed as a hero.

Larner said he had “four or five pints” before he decided to stand up to the attackers, so a beer is the perfect tribute. A Stockholm-area brewery Frequency Beer Works is paying tribute to Larner with a beer—fittingly a British-style bitter ale—bearing his new catchphrase.

Frequency Beer Works

“We salute him, and have made a special edition of our bitter available in his honour,” the brewery said. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the fundraising effort set up to assist with his recovery.