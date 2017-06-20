Planet Futbol

Brewery honors London terror attack hero with ‘F--- you, I’m Millwall’ beer

Dan Gartland
an hour ago

The London soccer fan who flaunted his credentials as a fan of one of Europe’s rowdiest clubs before confronting a group of knife-wielding terrorists is being honored with a beer named after his instantly iconic four-word warning to the attackers. 

Roy Larner, 47, was at a London steakhouse earlier this month when three men with knives rushed in and started attacking diners. Larner stood up, yelled, “F--- you, I’m Millwall,” and was stabbed eight times. His diversion, though, allowed many of the people inside the restaurant to flee to safety and Larner was quickly hailed as a hero. 

Larner said he had “four or five pints” before he decided to stand up to the attackers, so a beer is the perfect tribute. A Stockholm-area brewery Frequency Beer Works is paying tribute to Larner with a beer—fittingly a British-style bitter ale—bearing his new catchphrase.  

Frequency Beer Works

“We salute him, and have made a special edition of our bitter available in his honour,” the brewery said. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the fundraising effort set up to assist with his recovery. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters