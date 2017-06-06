A London soccer club has praised one its fans after he was credited with helping bystanders rush to safety during Saturday’s terror attack in London.

Roy Larner, 47, is a lifelong Millwall supporter and was in a steakhouse near London Bridge when three knife-wielding attackers barged in and began slashing diners.

“They had these long knives and started shouting about Allah. Then it was, ‘Islam, Islam, Islam,’” Larner told The Sun. “Like an idiot I shouted back at them. I thought, ‘I need to take the p--- out of these b---ers.’”

Before he actually stepped into the path of the attackers, Larner made sure they knew he was affiliated with the notoriously rough and tumble South London club.

“I took a few steps towards them and said, ‘F-- you, I’m Millwall.’ So they started attacking me,” Larner told The Sun.

Larner was left with eight knife wounds on his head, neck, chest and hands, but his actions allowed dozens of his fellow diners to rush out of the building. He is being hailed as The Lion of London Bridge, a reference to the Millwall mascot. When the club caught wind of his story, it sent along well wishes.

“Millwall Football Club wishes to commend Roy Larner for his immense bravery in incredibly terrifying circumstances, and indeed all other members of the public whose actions helped to save others,” a spokesman for the club told the Independent.

Larner was taken to the hospital in critical condition but has since been moved out of intensive care and appears to have a good sense of humor about his situation.

Larner told The Sun that he could be hospitalized for as long as a week.