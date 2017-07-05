Planet Futbol

Messi's new Barcelona contract appropriately makes him a one-club player

The World of Messi

  • Messi will see out the remainder of the prime of his career with Barcelona, and in an era of replaceable and interchangeable superstars and diminished loyalty, it feels right.
Let's be honest: It would have been awfully awkward watching Lionel Messi terrorizing Premier League defenses while wearing the sky blue of Manchester City.

Messi's contract renewal with Barcelona, which will be signed in the coming weeks according to an official club announcement, will keep him wearing the blaugrana through 2021. By that time, Messi will be 34 and (most likely) on the downside of his career–one spent entirely at Camp Nou.

In many ways, it's always seemed like Messi would be a one-club player, the threat of him leaving not really all that plausible. Whereas it's not all that difficult to picture Cristiano Ronaldo bolting Real Madrid for either a return to Manchester United or a new adventure at another of Europe's elite clubs, there'd be an astonishing quality to a Messi departure from Barcelona. That his re-signing comes amid the background of Ronaldo's will-he-leave, won't-he-leave saga with Real sharpens the contrast.

In speaking to Sports Illustrated last summer, before he dazzled at Copa America, then retired from Argentina, then returned soon after, Messi lauded Barcelona for becoming his home and providing the opportunities he would have never had if he hadn't made the journey as a young teenager. 

"Imagine moving with your family to a new continent at age 13 with everyone’s future riding on you. It was a complicated time," Messi told SI's Grant Wahl. "On the one hand, it was spectacular to come play at Barcelona. On the other, leaving everything behind in Rosario was tough: my friends, the rest of my family, my childhood, arriving in a country where I had nothing. I started practically from zero. My first year was hard. I was shy and quiet with my academy teammates, and then I got injured. My sister, María Sol, had a difficult time adjusting, so she and my mother, Celia, decided to return to Rosario with my brothers. The only question was whether my father and I would go back to Argentina with them for good. As always, we made the decision as a family. I chose to stay in Barcelona because I saw I would have chances there. I was confident I would make my dream come true, and my family stuck with me, even though it was tough being apart from my mother and siblings.

"Barcelona gave me everything. I grew up here. I made myself here. I lack nothing, and I’m very happy to be in this remarkable city."

A young Lionel Messi poses for a photo in Argentina circa 1993.
A young Lionel Messi poses for a photo in Argentina circa 1993.
Courtesy of the Messi family
Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring Argentina's second goal against Venezuela during a South American Under-20 Championship game on Jan. 13, 2005 in Armenia, Colombia.
Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring Argentina's second goal against Venezuela during a South American Under-20 Championship game on Jan. 13, 2005 in Armenia, Colombia.
Luis Acosta/AFP/Getty Images
Lionel Messi flips into a pool during a relaxed practice of Argentina's Under-20 soccer team on Jan. 14, 2005 in Pereira, Colombia.
Lionel Messi flips into a pool during a relaxed practice of Argentina's Under-20 soccer team on Jan. 14, 2005 in Pereira, Colombia.
Fernando Vergara/AP
Lionel Messi celebrates with the trophy after Argentina won the FIFA World Youth Championships over Nigeria on July 2, 2005 in Utrecht, Netherlands.
Lionel Messi celebrates with the trophy after Argentina won the FIFA World Youth Championships over Nigeria on July 2, 2005 in Utrecht, Netherlands.
Lars Baron/Bongarts/Getty Images
Lionel Messi poses with the Golden Boy trophy awarded by Italian magazine 'Tuttosport' distinguishing the best player under-21 on Dec. 14, 2005 in Barcelona, Spain.
Lionel Messi poses with the Golden Boy trophy awarded by Italian magazine 'Tuttosport' distinguishing the best player under-21 on Dec. 14, 2005 in Barcelona, Spain.
AFP/Getty Images
Barcelona's Lionel Messi, Ronaldinho and Rafael Marquez celebrate after defeating Espanyol to win the Spanish League on May 6, 2006 at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Lionel Messi, Ronaldinho and Rafael Marquez celebrate after defeating Espanyol to win the Spanish League on May 6, 2006 at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Lluis Gene/AFP/Getty Images
Khalid Boulahrouz and Lionel Messi challenge for the ball during the World Cup Group C soccer match between the Netherlands and Argentina on June 21, 2006 at the World Cup stadium in Frankfurt, Germany.
Khalid Boulahrouz and Lionel Messi challenge for the ball during the World Cup Group C soccer match between the Netherlands and Argentina on June 21, 2006 at the World Cup stadium in Frankfurt, Germany.
Bas Czerwinski/AP
Barcelona's Lionel Messi scores with his hand during a Spanish League match against Espanyol on June 9, 2007 at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain. Messi continued to draw comparisons with Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona who scored in similar fashion during a quarterfinal World Cup match against England in 1986.
Barcelona's Lionel Messi scores with his hand during a Spanish League match against Espanyol on June 9, 2007 at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain. Messi continued to draw comparisons with Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona who scored in similar fashion during a quarterfinal World Cup match against England in 1986.
Jordi Cotrina/AP
Argentina's Lionel Messi plays the ball during the 2008 Summer Olympics Men's Soccer semifinal against Brazil on Aug. 19, 2008 at Beijing Workers' Stadium in China.
Argentina's Lionel Messi plays the ball during the 2008 Summer Olympics Men's Soccer semifinal against Brazil on Aug. 19, 2008 at Beijing Workers' Stadium in China.
Bob Rosato for Sports Illustrated
Lionel Messi speaks with the media upon his arrival at the Buenos Aires International Airport on May 30, 2009.
Lionel Messi speaks with the media upon his arrival at the Buenos Aires International Airport on May 30, 2009.
Natacha Pisarenko/AP
Argentina's Lionel Messi plays the ball during the FIFA World Cup Group B match against South Korea on June 17, 2010 at Soccer City Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Argentina's Lionel Messi plays the ball during the FIFA World Cup Group B match against South Korea on June 17, 2010 at Soccer City Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Simon Bruty for Sports Illustrated
Argentina head coach Diego Maradona talks with Lionel Messi as they celebrate their victory over South Korea in the FIFA World Cup Group B match on June 17, 2010 at Soccer City Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Argentina head coach Diego Maradona talks with Lionel Messi as they celebrate their victory over South Korea in the FIFA World Cup Group B match on June 17, 2010 at Soccer City Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
Argentina's Lionel Messi plays the ball during the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match against Mexico on June 27, 2010 at Soccer City Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Argentina's Lionel Messi plays the ball during the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match against Mexico on June 27, 2010 at Soccer City Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Simon Bruty for Sports Illustrated
Lionel Messi sits on the beach with girlfriend Antonella Rocuzzo on July 20, 2010 in Cancun, Mexico.
Lionel Messi sits on the beach with girlfriend Antonella Rocuzzo on July 20, 2010 in Cancun, Mexico.
Marcos Delgado/Clasos.com/LatinContent/Getty Images
Lionel Messi and girlfriend Antonella Rocuzzo swim with dolphins at the Delphinus aquarium on July 24, 2010 in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.
Lionel Messi and girlfriend Antonella Rocuzzo swim with dolphins at the Delphinus aquarium on July 24, 2010 in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.
Delphinus Riviera Maya/AP
Barcelona's Lionel Messi from vies for the ball with Getafe's goalkeeper Jordi Codina during their La Liga match on Nov. 7, 2010 at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez in Getafe, near Madrid, Spain.
Barcelona's Lionel Messi from vies for the ball with Getafe's goalkeeper Jordi Codina during their La Liga match on Nov. 7, 2010 at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez in Getafe, near Madrid, Spain.
Arturo Rodriguez/AP
Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates with teammates after scoring against Real Madrid during their semifinal, 1st leg Champions League soccer match on April 27, 2011 at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates with teammates after scoring against Real Madrid during their semifinal, 1st leg Champions League soccer match on April 27, 2011 at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Manu Fernandez/AP
Barcelona's Lionel Messi reacts after scoring against Osasuna during their La Liga match on Sept. 17, 2011 at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Lionel Messi reacts after scoring against Osasuna during their La Liga match on Sept. 17, 2011 at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Emilio Morenatti/AP
Barcelona's Lionel Messi duels for the ball with Real Madrid's Pepe, Sergio Ramos and Fabio Coentrao during their La Liga match on April 21, 2012 at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Lionel Messi duels for the ball with Real Madrid's Pepe, Sergio Ramos and Fabio Coentrao during their La Liga match on April 21, 2012 at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Daniel Ochoa de Olza/AP
Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates with Gonzalo Higuain after scoring against Ecuador during their World Cup qualifying match on June 2, 2012 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates with Gonzalo Higuain after scoring against Ecuador during their World Cup qualifying match on June 2, 2012 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Eduardo Di Baia/AP
Argentina's Lionel Messi makes a header during an International Friendly against Brazil on June 9, 2012 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Argentina's Lionel Messi makes a header during an International Friendly against Brazil on June 9, 2012 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Carlos M. Saavedra for Sports Illustrated
Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring against Real Madrid during their La Liga match on Oct. 7, 2012 at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring against Real Madrid during their La Liga match on Oct. 7, 2012 at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Lionel Messi smiles during a news conference after receiving his Golden Boot award in recognition for scoring the most goals in Europe's domestic leagues on Oct. 29, 2012 in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Lionel Messi smiles during a news conference after receiving his Golden Boot award in recognition for scoring the most goals in Europe's domestic leagues on Oct. 29, 2012 in Barcelona, Spain.
Manu Fernandez/AP
Barcelona's Lionel Messi poses with his four FIFA Men's World Player of the Year awards before a Copa del Rey match against Malaga on Jan. 16, 2013 at the Camp Nou stadium, in Barcelona, Spain. Messi received the award for a record-breaking fourth successive year.
Barcelona's Lionel Messi poses with his four FIFA Men's World Player of the Year awards before a Copa del Rey match against Malaga on Jan. 16, 2013 at the Camp Nou stadium, in Barcelona, Spain. Messi received the award for a record-breaking fourth successive year.
Emilio Morenatti/AP
Barcelona's Lionel Messi kicks the ball during their La Liga match against Rayo Vallecano on March 17, 2013 at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Lionel Messi kicks the ball during their La Liga match against Rayo Vallecano on March 17, 2013 at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Manu Fernandez/AP
Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring the opening goal during their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal match against Paris Saint-Germain on April 2, 2013 at Parc des Princes in Paris, France.
Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring the opening goal during their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal match against Paris Saint-Germain on April 2, 2013 at Parc des Princes in Paris, France.
Clive Rose/Getty Images
Barcelona's Lionel Messi holds his son Thiago as they sit next to the trophy after winning the La Liga match against Real Valladolid on May 19, 2013 at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Lionel Messi holds his son Thiago as they sit next to the trophy after winning the La Liga match against Real Valladolid on May 19, 2013 at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
David Ramos/Getty Images
Barcelona's Lionel Messi plays the ball during their La Liga match against Espanyol on March 29, 2014 at Cornella-El Prat stadium in Cornella de Llobregat, Spain.
Barcelona's Lionel Messi plays the ball during their La Liga match against Espanyol on March 29, 2014 at Cornella-El Prat stadium in Cornella de Llobregat, Spain.
Manu Fernandez/AP
Argentina's Lionel Messi appears on the June 9, 2014 cover of the World Cup Preview Issue of Sports Illustrated.
Argentina's Lionel Messi appears on the June 9, 2014 cover of the World Cup Preview Issue of Sports Illustrated.
Timothy Saccenti/adidas
Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the FIFA World Cup Group F match against Bosnia-Herzegovina on June 15, 2014 at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the FIFA World Cup Group F match against Bosnia-Herzegovina on June 15, 2014 at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Matthias Hangst/Getty Images
Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates with teammates Angel di Maria and Marcos Rojo after scoring their first goal during the FIFA World Cup Group F match against Nigeria on June 25, 2014 at the Estadio Beira-Rio in Porto Alegre, Brazil.
Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates with teammates Angel di Maria and Marcos Rojo after scoring their first goal during the FIFA World Cup Group F match against Nigeria on June 25, 2014 at the Estadio Beira-Rio in Porto Alegre, Brazil.
Martin Meissner/AP
Belgium's Vincent Kompany and Argentina's Lionel Messi fight for the ball during the FIFA World Cup quarterfinal match on July 5, 2014 at the Estadio Nacional in Brasilia, Brazil.
Belgium's Vincent Kompany and Argentina's Lionel Messi fight for the ball during the FIFA World Cup quarterfinal match on July 5, 2014 at the Estadio Nacional in Brasilia, Brazil.
Thanassis Stavrakis/AP
Barcelona's Lionel Messi scores his team's fourth goal during the La Liga match against Granada CF on Sept. 27, 2014 at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Lionel Messi scores his team's fourth goal during the La Liga match against Granada CF on Sept. 27, 2014 at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
David Ramos/Getty Images
Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's fourth goal during the La Liga match against Sevilla FC on Nov. 22, 2014 at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's fourth goal during the La Liga match against Sevilla FC on Nov. 22, 2014 at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
David Ramos/Getty Images
FIFA Ballon d'Or nominee Lionel Messi poses for a portrait prior to the FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala on Jan. 12, 2015 at the Park Hyatt hotel in Zurich, Switzerland.
FIFA Ballon d'Or nominee Lionel Messi poses for a portrait prior to the FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala on Jan. 12, 2015 at the Park Hyatt hotel in Zurich, Switzerland.
Alexander Hassenstein/FIFA via Getty Images
Barcelona's Lionel Messi attempts a bicycle kick against Valencia's Nicolas Otamendi during their La Liga match on April 18, 2015 at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Lionel Messi attempts a bicycle kick against Valencia's Nicolas Otamendi during their La Liga match on April 18, 2015 at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Manu Fernandez/AP
Barcelona's Lionel Messi plays with his son Thiago after the La Liga match against Deportivo La Coruna on May 23, 2015 at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Lionel Messi plays with his son Thiago after the La Liga match against Deportivo La Coruna on May 23, 2015 at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Alex Caparros/Getty Images
Barcelona's Lionel Messi kisses the trophy after the Champions League final match victory over Juventus F.C. on June 6, 2015 at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany.
Barcelona's Lionel Messi kisses the trophy after the Champions League final match victory over Juventus F.C. on June 6, 2015 at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany.
Luca Bruno/AP
Argentina's Lionel Messi kicks the ball during their Copa America semifinal match against Paraguay on June 30, 2015 at the Estadio Municipal de Concepcion in Chile.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kicks the ball during their Copa America semifinal match against Paraguay on June 30, 2015 at the Estadio Municipal de Concepcion in Chile.
Silvia Izquierdo/AP
Barcelona's Lionel Messi scores his side's second goal past Roma goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny during their Group E Champions League match on Nov. 24, 2015 at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Lionel Messi scores his side's second goal past Roma goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny during their Group E Champions League match on Nov. 24, 2015 at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Manu Fernandez/AP
Messi poses for his second Sports Illustrated cover prior to the 2016 Copa America Centenario in the United States.
Messi poses for his second Sports Illustrated cover prior to the 2016 Copa America Centenario in the United States.
Yu Tsai/SI
Messi jumps into the stands at Camp Nou to celebrate Barcelona's miracle comeback against PSG in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 on March 8, 2017.
Messi jumps into the stands at Camp Nou to celebrate Barcelona's miracle comeback against PSG in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 on March 8, 2017.
Lluis Gene/AFP/Getty Images
Messi shows off the back of his jersey to Real Madrid fans who witnessed his last-second winner for Barcelona in a riveting Clasico at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 23, 2017.
Messi shows off the back of his jersey to Real Madrid fans who witnessed his last-second winner for Barcelona in a riveting Clasico at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 23, 2017.
Sipa/AP
While Messi feels indebted to Barcelona, Barcelona surely must feel compelled to return the favor (which, if reports of his £500,000-per-week wages are accurate, it is most certainly doing).

Over 14 years and 583 matches Messi has scored 507 goals, led Barcelona to four Champions League titles and filled the club's trophy case with eight La Liga crowns, five Copa del Rey trophies and a series of other trophies that most clubs would yearn to have the opportunity to win, let alone consider secondary prizes.

"Leo Messi will not stop there–the Argentinian is in one of the best moments of his career and still has a lot more left to give, which is music to the ears of all Barça fans who will get to continue marveling at his greatness for at least another four years," the club wrote in its announcement of his renewal.

The fervent public support Barcelona has shown for Messi (it has at times been over-the-top, as evidenced by its hashtag of support ... after a tax fraud conviction) is that of a club committed to its transcendent talent.

Getty Images

Despite all the Barcelona stars, both homegrown and bought, who have come and gone since his arrival (Thierry Henry, Ronaldinho, Samuel Eto'o, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Xavi, Carles Puyol, David Villa, Alexis Sanchez to name just a selection), Messi has remained the constant during the club's current golden era.

If Barcelona's goal was to skate by, continue to clinch Champions League places and rake in the cash, then it could let Messi go with a clear conscience and be fine. A club can feel mighty secure with Neymar and Luis Suarez leading its attack and spending a massive Messi windfall on reinforcements elsewhere. But Messi is worshiped at Camp Nou like few players can be at any place around the world, and the feeling is quite clearly mutual.

Barcelona's motto is "Mes Que Un Club" (more than a club), and for Messi, it certainly appears to ring true. There's no guarantee that he'll sign on for another extension beyond 2021, and perhaps he ultimately ends his career back at Newell's Old Boys in his native Rosario once he feels his time at Barcelona has reached its appropriate conclusion. But the remainder of his prime days won't be spent in another shirt playing for Pep Guardiola. They'll be spent wearing the familiar colors, playing in front of the familiar crowds of nearly 100,000 whose "MES-SI! MES-SI!" chant is one of the more distinct sounds in all of sports. In this era of diminished loyalty, something about that feels absolutely right.

