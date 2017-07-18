Barcelona star Neymar has accepted a move to Paris Saint-Germain, Brazilian journalist Marcelo Bechler reports.

The move is expected to made official in two weeks, according to the report.

Reports out of Spain Monday said PSG was willing to pay Neymar’s massive €222 million ($225 million) transfer release clause and that Neymar has grown unhappy at Barcelona playing in the shadow of Lionel Messi. Neymar reportedly wants to set out on his own and prove himself as the world’s top player.

Neymar was acquired from his boyhood club, Santos, in 2013 for a transfer fee of €86.2 million. (Barca initially lied about the fee and was charged with tax fraud.) The €222 million transfer fee would more than double the world transfer record, set by Paul Pogba’s €105 million move from Juventus to Manchester United last summer.