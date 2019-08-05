SI's 'Fall of a Titan' and 'Throwback' Make Esquire's List of 15 Best Sports Podcast

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated's true crime show and deep dive into the 1998 Women's World Cup were among the honorees by Esquire.

By Chris Chavez
August 05, 2019

Sports Illustrated's "Steve McNair: Fall of a Titan" and "Throwback" were included on Esquire's list of "The 15 Best Sports Podcasts of 2019."

"Fall of a Titan" was released in October 2018 and examines the death of former Tennessee Titans quarterback Steve McNair, who was found murdered in his Nashville condo on July 4, 2009. The show is hosted by Tim Rohan.

"In a Serial-esque podcast investigation, Sports Illustrated takes on the case, re-examining the circumstances around McNair’s murder and raising questions about the police’s conclusions," Esquire's editors wrote.

"Fall of a Titan" was also nominated for two Webby Awards in 2019: Best Writing, Podcasts & Digital Audio and Best Sports Podcast.

Find every episode of "Fall of a Titan"

"Throwback" was introduced to listeners in May and looks to answer: How did women's soccer become a national obsession? Senior writer Grant Wahl goes back to the first-ever Women's World Cup and the origins of the U.S. Women's National Team to answer the question.

"Sports Illustrated writer Grant Wahl schools us on U.S. women’s soccer history, taking us back to the first Women’s World Cup in 1991," Esquire writes. "It’s where it all started, back when games were 80 minutes instead of 90, the players’ food was s-----, and there were no toilets."

Find every episode of "Throwback"

Check out all of Sports Illustrated's podcast offerings here. Shows include "Open Floor" with Andrew Sharp and Ben Golliver, "SI Media Podcast" with Jimmy Traina and "Beyond the Baseline" with Jon Wertheim.

You May Like

More Podcasts

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message