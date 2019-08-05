Sports Illustrated's "Steve McNair: Fall of a Titan" and "Throwback" were included on Esquire's list of "The 15 Best Sports Podcasts of 2019."

"Fall of a Titan" was released in October 2018 and examines the death of former Tennessee Titans quarterback Steve McNair, who was found murdered in his Nashville condo on July 4, 2009. The show is hosted by Tim Rohan.

"In a Serial-esque podcast investigation, Sports Illustrated takes on the case, re-examining the circumstances around McNair’s murder and raising questions about the police’s conclusions," Esquire's editors wrote.

"Fall of a Titan" was also nominated for two Webby Awards in 2019: Best Writing, Podcasts & Digital Audio and Best Sports Podcast.

"Throwback" was introduced to listeners in May and looks to answer: How did women's soccer become a national obsession? Senior writer Grant Wahl goes back to the first-ever Women's World Cup and the origins of the U.S. Women's National Team to answer the question.

"Sports Illustrated writer Grant Wahl schools us on U.S. women’s soccer history, taking us back to the first Women’s World Cup in 1991," Esquire writes. "It’s where it all started, back when games were 80 minutes instead of 90, the players’ food was s-----, and there were no toilets."

Check out all of Sports Illustrated's podcast offerings here. Shows include "Open Floor" with Andrew Sharp and Ben Golliver, "SI Media Podcast" with Jimmy Traina and "Beyond the Baseline" with Jon Wertheim.