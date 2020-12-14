Open Floor NBA Podcast: Handling James Harden's holdout, judging Paul George's extension

Ben Golliver and Michael Pina open by surveying the latest drama surrounding James Harden and the Houston Rockets. What are the Rockets' options as they enter the season? Can they realistically try to patch things up? Should teams be scared off by Harden's recent antics? What will happen to Harden's trade value if they wait to move him? From there, they shift gears to react to the breaking news that Paul George re-signed a five-year extension with the Los Angeles Clippers. What will this mean for Kawhi Leonard's upcoming free agency? Did the Clippers have a choice? Ben and Michael close by hearing out emailers who were upset by Michael's Luka Doncic takes and addressing a missive from a California weed farm.

