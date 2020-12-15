SI.com
The Weak-Side Podcast: Revisiting Preseason Playoff Picks

Jalen Hurts' Winning Debut, and The Bills Send Message (to Weak-Side Pod)
© Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

This week Conor and Jenny discuss Jalen Hurts' big win over the Saints and what it means for the Eagles; admit that the Bills' statement win against Pittsburgh means they're better than we expected; and revisit the good, bad and ugly of our preseason playoff picks. Plus, we extend a formal invitation for Flo from Progressive to join our show.

Loyal listeners, we want to hear from you! Email us at weaksidepod@gmail.com or leave us a message at our brand-new voicemail line: 929-445-7349.

Listen to The Weak-Side Podcast with Conor Orr and Jenny Vrentas
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts

Find recent episodes on SI.com

