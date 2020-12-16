SI.com
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

The SI Media Podcast: SiriusXM's Chris "Mad Dog" Russo

Jimmy and Mad Dog discuss the pandemic, Tony Romo, Howard Stern, and much more.
Author:
Publish date:

Episode 325 of the "Sports Illustrated Media Podcast" features a conversation with SiriusXM radio host, Chris Russo. The Mad Dog, who also hosts "High Heat" on the MLB Network talks about the challenges of doing sports talk radio during a pandemic, deciding to talk about Covid and the election on a sports show, why he's not a fan of Tony Romo, his dream NFL broadcast team, the importance of Howard Stern to SiriusXM, his one problem with Sour Shoes imitating him, his son's very successful cameo on a recent show and much more.

Listen to The Sports Illustrated Media Podcast
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart

Find recent episodes on SI.com

YOU MAY LIKE

Liverpool beats Tottenham in the Premier League
Play
Soccer

Liverpool Shows Tottenham Its Title Won't Easily Be Taken

Despite Jose Mourinho's claims, the better team won. Liverpool may be missing key parts, but it still has the capacity of a champion.

Russo
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

The SI Media Podcast: SiriusXM's Chris "Mad Dog" Russo

Jimmy and Mad Dog discuss the pandemic, Tony Romo, Howard Stern and much more.

Aug 14, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Houston Rockets guard Chris Clemons (3) drives against Philadelphia 76ers guard Raul Neto (19) during the second half of a NBA basketball game at AdventHealth Arena.
Play
NBA

Rockets' Chris Clemons Reportedly Tears Achilles vs. Spurs

The initial diagnosis on Rockets' Clemons is reportedly a torn right Achilles tendon, but an MRI will be done on Wednesday morning per The Athletic's Sham Charania.

Yunus-Musah-Valencia-Goal-Copa-Del-Rey
Play
Soccer

USMNT-Eligible Musah Scores Key Goal in Copa Del Rey

Musah's stoppage-time equalizer sent Valencia's first-round matchup to extra time.

omar-vizquel-domestic-abuse-allegations
MLB

MLB Investigating Domestic Abuse Allegations Against Omar Vizquel

MLB has launched an investigation into the allegations brought against Vizquel, a former All-Star shortstop and Baseball Hall of Fame candidate.

Tim-Weah-Goal-Lille-Dijon
Play
Soccer

USMNT's Weah Scores Again for Lille

Weah capped Lille's win over Dijon with a fantastic strike from 20 yards.

AEW wrestler Scorpio Sky outside the ring
Play
Wrestling

Scorpio Sky Happy to Play ‘Bench’ Role for AEW—for Now

“Everybody wants to be a starter, but somebody’s got to come off the bench. Right now, that’s my role.”

Messi-De-Jong-Rest-Barcelona-UCL
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Barcelona vs. Real Sociedad

Barcelona goes up against La Liga's surprise leader on Wednesday, Dec. 16.