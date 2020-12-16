The SI Media Podcast: SiriusXM's Chris "Mad Dog" Russo

Episode 325 of the "Sports Illustrated Media Podcast" features a conversation with SiriusXM radio host, Chris Russo. The Mad Dog, who also hosts "High Heat" on the MLB Network talks about the challenges of doing sports talk radio during a pandemic, deciding to talk about Covid and the election on a sports show, why he's not a fan of Tony Romo, his dream NFL broadcast team, the importance of Howard Stern to SiriusXM, his one problem with Sour Shoes imitating him, his son's very successful cameo on a recent show and much more.

