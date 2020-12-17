The Albert Breer Show: NFL Playoff Bubble? With Special Guest Jordan Palmer

Albert Breer breaks if a COVID bubble could be possible during the playoffs is possible before talking to former NFL quarterback Jordan Palmer about the development of Josh Allen into an elite QB. We also talk to SI's fantasy analyst Michael Fabiano about who to start and sit in fantasy for week fifteen, and of course, the mailbag.

Listen to The Albert Breer Show

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart

Find recent episodes on SI.com