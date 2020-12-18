The MMQB Gambling Show: Handicapping NFL Week 15

Jimmy, Mitch and Gary break down the Week 15 lines, including the Bills entering a potential danger zone on Saturday night in Denver. Plus, the Chiefs giving points in the big showdown in New Orleans, the Browns and Colt McCoy's Giants in the flexed Sunday night game, and whether the Steelers, Titans, Ravens and Rams can cover double-digit spreads.

