The Weak Side Podcast: Trevor Lawrence's (probable) New Destination

This week Conor and Jenny discuss if the Jags or the Jets is a better destination for Trevor Lawrence, where the Patriots go after their first playoffs-less season in more than a decade and if Jon Gruden's seat would be hot if this were any other coach with any other contract. Plus, we pick one holiday gift to give to someone in the NFL this year.

Loyal listeners, we want to hear from you! Email us at weaksidepod@gmail.com or leave us a message at our brand-new voicemail line: 929-445-7349.

Listen to The Weak-Side Podcast with Conor Orr and Jenny Vrentas

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts

Find recent episodes on SI.com