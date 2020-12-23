The SI Media Podcast: Year-End Roundtable with Peter Schrager and Andrew Perloff, Part I

Episode 326 of the "Sports Illustrated Media Podcast" is a roundtable discussion with Peter Schrager of the "Good Morning Football" and Fox Sports and Andrew Perloff from the Dan Patrick Show. The episode recaps the year in sports media and pop culture. This episode focuses on how we adjusted our media consumption during a pandemic as we highlight the best shows we watched, the best podcasts we listened to and much more.

