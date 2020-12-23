SI.com
The SI Media Podcast: Year-End Roundtable with Peter Schrager and Andrew Perloff, Part I

Jimmy Traina, Peter Schrager and Andrew Perloff wrap up 2020 by discussing the highs of lows of sports and media during this crazy year.
Author:
Publish date:

Episode 326 of the "Sports Illustrated Media Podcast" is a roundtable discussion with Peter Schrager of the "Good Morning Football" and Fox Sports and Andrew Perloff from the Dan Patrick Show. The episode recaps the year in sports media and pop culture. This episode focuses on how we adjusted our media consumption during a pandemic as we highlight the best shows we watched, the best podcasts we listened to and much more.

Listen to The Sports Illustrated Media Podcast
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart

Find recent episodes on SI.com

