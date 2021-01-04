Open Floor - SI's NBA Show: NBA New Year's Resolutions

Ben Golliver and Michael Pina say goodbye to 2020 and hello to 2021 by offering 10 New Year's Resolutions to NBA players, teams, and commentators. Should Steve Nash exert himself more late in games? Should the Sixers trade Ben Simmons and three first-round picks for James Harden? Should Luka Doncic build a world-class gym at his home? Should the Grizzlies tank? Should Scott Brooks have a word with the Wizards' broadcast crew?

Listen to Open Floor: SI's NBA Show

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart

Find recent episodes on SI.com