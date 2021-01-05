SI.com
Open Floor – SI's NBA Show: All Angles on Stephen Curry's 62-Point Explosion

Curry puts the age "problem" to rest, KD and Irving choke, Tatum crushes a game-winner, and what is going on with Kawhi?
Ben Golliver and Michael Pina open by basking in the glow of Stephen Curry's 62-point explosion. Did Curry actually have something to prove? Were any of the recent criticisms warranted? Where does Golden State go from here? Is Curry bound to live out a "Super-Dirk" existence as he progresses through his 30s? From there, Ben and Michael discuss Jayson Tatum's game-winner, Blake Griffin's decline, Brooklyn's latest late-game mishap, and Kawhi Leonard's weekend struggles.

Listen to Open Floor: SI's NBA Show
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart

Find recent episodes on SI.com

