Open Floor – SI's NBA Show: All Angles on Stephen Curry's 62-Point Explosion

Ben Golliver and Michael Pina open by basking in the glow of Stephen Curry's 62-point explosion. Did Curry actually have something to prove? Were any of the recent criticisms warranted? Where does Golden State go from here? Is Curry bound to live out a "Super-Dirk" existence as he progresses through his 30s? From there, Ben and Michael discuss Jayson Tatum's game-winner, Blake Griffin's decline, Brooklyn's latest late-game mishap, and Kawhi Leonard's weekend struggles.

