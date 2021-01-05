SI.com
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
The Weak-Side Podcast: Eagles' Ire, Black Monday Recap, Best and Worst of the Playoff Picture

The Weak-Side Podcast: Eagles' Ire, Black Monday Recap, Best and Worst of the Playoff Picture

The Eagles' wild game, current playoff picture, and much more
Author:
Publish date:

This week Conor and Jenny discuss the Eagles' strange performance on Sunday night to hand Washington the NFC East, the new head coach and GM vacancies after Black Monday and the playoff matchups we are—and are not—intrigued by.

Loyal listeners, we want to hear from you! Email us at weaksidepod@gmail.com or leave us a message at our brand-new voicemail line: 929-445-7349.

Listen to The Weak-Side Podcast with Conor Orr and Jenny Vrentas
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts

Find recent episodes on SI.com

YOU MAY LIKE

USATSI_15396441
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

Open Floor - SI's NBA Show: All Angles on Stephen Curry's 62-Point Explosion

Curry puts the age "problem" to rest, KD and Irving choke, Tatum crushes a game-winner, And what is going on with Kawhi?

USATSI_15393826
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

The Weak-Side Podcast: Eagles Ire, Black Monday Recap, Best and Worst of the Playoff Picture

The Eagles' wild game, current playoff picture, and much more

doug-pederson-eagles
Play
NFL

Miles Sanders Disagrees With Pederson on Jalen Hurts Benching

"Man if I'm being honest, nobody liked the decision. ...A lot of people on the team was confused [sic]."

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James passes the ball in the NBA Finals
Play
Gambling

he Fantasy Executive's Daily NBA Rundown - Odds, Bets and Plays for Tuesday, January 5th

Corey Parson breaks down his Tuesday night NBA wagers and shares his best bets, target lines, and a prop of the night.

Kim Mulkey
Play
College Basketball

Baylor Coach Kim Mulkey Tests Positive for COVID-19

No. 6 Baylor (8–1) was previously set to take on No. 3 UConn (6–0) on Thursday.

LSU's Cameron Thomas
Play
College Basketball

LSU Super-Scorer Cameron Thomas Is Flying Under the Radar

The freshman hasn't received much national attention despite his gaudy stats, but that's just fine with him.

Greg-Vanney-LA-Galaxy
Play
Soccer

Galaxy Hire Vanney as Next Coach

Greg Vanney is heading back to a club he starred for as a player after a standout stint as coach of Toronto FC.

Impact Wrestling's Scott D'Amore and Eric Young in the ring
Play
Wrestling

Impact and AEW Join Forces in Win-Win Crossover

We spoke with Impact Wrestling’s Scott D’Amore about bringing in AEW’s Kenny Omega in a move that has boosted interest in both companies.