The Weak-Side Podcast: Eagles' Ire, Black Monday Recap, Best and Worst of the Playoff Picture

This week Conor and Jenny discuss the Eagles' strange performance on Sunday night to hand Washington the NFC East, the new head coach and GM vacancies after Black Monday and the playoff matchups we are—and are not—intrigued by.

Loyal listeners, we want to hear from you! Email us at weaksidepod@gmail.com or leave us a message at our brand-new voicemail line: 929-445-7349.

Listen to The Weak-Side Podcast with Conor Orr and Jenny Vrentas

