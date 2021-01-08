SI.com
NBA
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
NBA protests Jacob Blake ruling & Capitol storming | Open Floor

NBA protests Jacob Blake ruling & Capitol storming | Open Floor

Protests, Jacob Blake and The NBA
Author:
Publish date:

Ben Golliver and Michael Pina open with an extended discussion of the various protests that swept the NBA on Wednesday night in response to a lack of charges in the Jacob Blake shooting and the storming of the Capitol Building in Washington. Was it surprising that all games went on as planned? What are the next steps for NBA protests after the bubble shutdown? What role did the NBA's successful voting rights advocacy in Georgia play in the league's reaction to this week's events? From there, Ben and Michael take stock of Wednesday's games. How long will Bradley Beal endure 60-point games in losses? What's driving the Knicks' early success? How will Orlando react to Markelle Fultz's ACL tear? 

YOU MAY LIKE

Jacob Blake Protest
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

NBA protests Jacob Blake ruling & Capitol storming | Open Floor

Protests, Jacob Blake and The NBA

ben roethlisberger
Play
Fantasy

Super Wild Card Weekend NFL DFS Plays: Top Values, Low Ownership Players and Stacks

SI Fantasy analysts Ben Heisler and Michael Fabiano review their top values and low ownership options for Super Wild Card round of games on DraftKings.

deshaun-watson-texans
Play
NFL

Texans GM on Deshaun Watson: 'He's Our Quarterback'

Watson reportedly has been displeased with the Texans' hiring process for a new general manager and head coach.

Ryan Garcia (blue trunks) and Romero Duno (black trunks) box during their WBC silver and NABO lightweight title bout at MGM Grand Garden Arena.
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

The Future of Ryan Garcia | SI Boxing with Chris Mannix

Ryan Garcia joins Chris Mannix on the pod after agreeing to fight Gervonta Davis.

Aaron Donald and Travis Kelce were unanimously named to the AP All-Pro Team.
Play
NFL

DT Donald, TE Kelce Named Unanimous AP All-Pro Selections

Dynamic defensive star Aaron Donald and unstoppable tight end Travis Kelce are unanimous choices for the AP NFL All-Pro Team.

Premier-League-Coronavirus-Cases
Play
Soccer

Premier League Threatens Discipline for Coronavirus Protocol Breaches

The warning comes after 10 Aston Villa players were forced into isolation after testing positive and amid a spike across the UK.

Quarterback Desmond Ridder is returning to Cincinnati for the 2021 season.
Play
College Football

Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder Returning for 2021 Season

Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder announced that he will forego the NFL draft and return to the Bearcats program for his redshirt senior season.

NFL Playoff Gambling Josh Allen
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

Handicapping Wild-Card Weekend and Super Bowl Futures | The MMQB Gambling Show

Colts-Bills, Rams-Hawks, Bucs-Washington, Bears-Saints, Ravens-Titans and Browns-Steelers. The MMQB Gambling Pod's top picks of the weekend.