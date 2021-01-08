NBA protests Jacob Blake ruling & Capitol storming | Open Floor

Ben Golliver and Michael Pina open with an extended discussion of the various protests that swept the NBA on Wednesday night in response to a lack of charges in the Jacob Blake shooting and the storming of the Capitol Building in Washington. Was it surprising that all games went on as planned? What are the next steps for NBA protests after the bubble shutdown? What role did the NBA's successful voting rights advocacy in Georgia play in the league's reaction to this week's events? From there, Ben and Michael take stock of Wednesday's games. How long will Bradley Beal endure 60-point games in losses? What's driving the Knicks' early success? How will Orlando react to Markelle Fultz's ACL tear?