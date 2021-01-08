SI.com
BOXING
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
The Future of Ryan Garcia | SI Boxing with Chris Mannix

The Future of Ryan Garcia | SI Boxing with Chris Mannix

Ryan Garcia joins Chris Mannix on the pod after agreeing to fight Gervonta Davis.
Author:
Publish date:

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Joining SI's Chris Mannix this week is Jake Donovan from Boxing Scene and Gareth A. Davies, British journalist and broadcaster. Mannix, Donovan and Davies discuss Ryan Garcia's win over Luke Campbell, what Garcia proved, Campbell's future and what's next for Garcia. Later, Garcia is in to talk about his career-defining performance, what he was thinking when he got knocked down, a pre-fight call from Al Haymon, his thoughts on Tank Davis and Devin Haney, more. 

Listen to The SI Boxing Podcast with Chris Mannix
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart

Find recent episodes on SI.com

YOU MAY LIKE

The G League will play its upcoming season in a bubble at Disney.
Play
NBA

G League to Play Season in Orlando Bubble

The G League announced that 18 teams will participate in the 2021 season at Disney World starting in February.

Jacob Blake Protest
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

NBA protests Jacob Blake ruling & Capitol storming | Open Floor

Protests, Jacob Blake and The NBA

ben roethlisberger
Play
Fantasy

Super Wild Card Weekend NFL DFS Plays: Top Values, Low Ownership Players and Stacks

SI Fantasy analysts Ben Heisler and Michael Fabiano review their top values and low ownership options for Super Wild Card round of games on DraftKings.

deshaun-watson-texans
Play
NFL

Texans GM on Deshaun Watson: 'He's Our Quarterback'

Watson reportedly has been displeased with the Texans' hiring process for a new general manager and head coach.

Ryan Garcia (blue trunks) and Romero Duno (black trunks) box during their WBC silver and NABO lightweight title bout at MGM Grand Garden Arena.
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

The Future of Ryan Garcia | SI Boxing with Chris Mannix

Ryan Garcia joins Chris Mannix on the pod after agreeing to fight Gervonta Davis.

Aaron Donald and Travis Kelce were unanimously named to the AP All-Pro Team.
Play
NFL

DT Donald, TE Kelce Named Unanimous AP All-Pro Selections

Dynamic defensive star Aaron Donald and unstoppable tight end Travis Kelce are unanimous choices for the AP NFL All-Pro Team.

Premier-League-Coronavirus-Cases
Play
Soccer

Premier League Threatens Discipline for Coronavirus Protocol Breaches

The warning comes after 10 Aston Villa players were forced into isolation after testing positive and amid a spike across the UK.

Quarterback Desmond Ridder is returning to Cincinnati for the 2021 season.
Play
College Football

Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder Returning for 2021 Season

Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder announced that he will forego the NFL draft and return to the Bearcats program for his redshirt senior season.