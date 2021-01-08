The Future of Ryan Garcia | SI Boxing with Chris Mannix

Joining SI's Chris Mannix this week is Jake Donovan from Boxing Scene and Gareth A. Davies, British journalist and broadcaster. Mannix, Donovan and Davies discuss Ryan Garcia's win over Luke Campbell, what Garcia proved, Campbell's future and what's next for Garcia. Later, Garcia is in to talk about his career-defining performance, what he was thinking when he got knocked down, a pre-fight call from Al Haymon, his thoughts on Tank Davis and Devin Haney, more.

