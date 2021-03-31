Texans GM on Watson: 'We'll Do What We Feel Is Best'

SI.com
'We'll Do What We Feel Is Best': Texans GM Discusses Deshaun Watson | The Albert Breer Show

After months of insisting Deshaun Watson is Houston's QB, new Texans GM Nick Caserio comments on the recent lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct from Watson.
Author:
Publish date:

Quinn Harris/USA TODAY Sports

For three months, amid a trade request, and then a slew of lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct, the Texans' new brass declared that Deshaun Watson was and would remain Houston’s quarterback.

Things are changing.

On a Monday taping on The Albert Breer Show, Texans GM Nick Caserio was our guest for a wide-ranging conversation, starting with the news that’s engulfed the organization he’s been charged with turning around since he took over in early January. After a couple months of sticking to his guns in saying that Watson is Houston's quarterback, I asked directly if he still feels that way.

“I think we'll take it one day at a time. And I think everything is pretty fluid here,” Caserio responded. “And we'll adjust as we go. And ultimately, I think we'll do what we feel is best for the Houston Texans organizationally.”

So, I then asked, you’d be open to trading Watson?

“Ultimately,” he said, “we'll do what we feel is best for the organization.”

On the pod, Caserio talked a little more on Watson; how he sees EVP Jack Easterby fitting into his reworked football operation; why David Culley was the right person to pair with in building it; and his own path to becoming a GM and how he plans to bring some, but not all, the things he learned in New England to Houston. Plus, in an interesting twist, he took us through how a Microsoft exec influenced his thinking on that.

