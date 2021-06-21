Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Forever (Thad) Young | The Crossover NBA Show With Howard Beck

Thaddeus Young joins Howard beck to discuss the highs and lows of his 14-year NBA career and all the madness currently going on in the NBA playoffs now.
Author:
Publish date:

On the Friday edition, Howard Beck welcomes 14-year NBA vet Thaddeus Young, who has seen it all in his career: playing with Allen Iverson, living through The Process in Philly, being traded for Kevin Garnett and Kevin Love. He’s got stories to tell. And he’s got some advice for the Bucks on how to guard Kevin Durant, too.

Feb 17, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Thaddeus Young (21) goes to the basket against Detroit Pistons center Mason Plumlee (24) during the first half of an NBA game at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The following transcript is an excerpt from The Crossover NBA Podcast. Listen to the full episode on podcast players everywhere or on SI.com.

Howard Beck: I think it was 28 games that Iverson was back with the Sixers in that in that return in the 2009–10 Season. Is there any lasting memory? I mean he wasn't the same Iverson by that point, and when he left it was because his daughter was having some health issues that season and then he just never came back. So not the full AI experience that you might have gotten if you'd been with him in the early 2000s. But what did you gain or what do you remember? Or what's a moment from that time [With Allen Iverson]? 

Thaddeus Young: The first day he came in and he had all this stuff in my locker because he sat next to me in practice, so he had all this stuff in my locker. And I came in and I was looking, and I just I set his stuff over next to his locker. And the first thing he said was - he was joking, but what he said, don't ever touch my s--- again, you young punk beat mother f---er. And I started laughing like I thought was the funniest thing ever. And he was like he was joking about it. But that was like the first time we had ever, like, spoke or like had a conversation. And then from then on, we were just super cool. And I kind of had to hold my ground as a young guy, like, 'No man, you set your stuff in yo locker, I'll set my stuff in my locker!' And he was like, 'I own this locker room. I made this locker.' And I was like, you right about that, but you ain't been here in three years. 

Listen to The Crossover NBA Podcast
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart

Find recent episodes on SI.com

YOU MAY LIKE

Lionel Messi against Paraguay.
Soccer

How to Watch Argentina vs. Paraguay

How to watch Argentina vs. Paraguay in the Copa América group stage on Monday, June 21.

Kumi Yokoyama playing for the Washington Spirit.
Soccer

Japanese Soccer Star Yokoyama Comes Out as Transgender

The 27-year-old Washington Spirit forward becomes one of the highest-profile names in Japanese sports to come out as transgender.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks to make a hand off to a running back under pressure from defensive end Jadeveon Clowney during an NFL football practice at the team's training facility, Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Berea, Ohio. Browns 1
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

How the AFC North Will Be Won

Are the Browns possible Super Bowl contenders? How strong is the AFC North looking going into the 2021 season?

Zaven Collins with the Cardinals.
NFL

Cardinals Rookie Collins Arrested for Speeding, Reckless Driving

Zaven Collins was arrested after he was pulled over for going 76 mph in a 35 mph zone.

Denmark celebrates a goal against Russia.
Soccer

Denmark Through to Euros' Last 16 After Incredible Drama

Denmark secured a big win over Russia while having Belgium deliver a victory over Finland, capping a tumultuous 10 days that began with Christian Eriksen's collapse.

76ers, Hawks
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

Sixers' Epic Collapse, Top-Five Playoff Performances

76ers implode, surviving teams riddled with injuries, and all eyes on KD.

Feb 17, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Thaddeus Young (21) goes to the basket against Detroit Pistons center Mason Plumlee (24) during the first half of an NBA game at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

Forever (Thad) Young | The Crossover NBA Show With Howard Beck

Thaddeus Young joins Howard beck to discuss the highs and lows of his 14-year NBA career and all the madness currently going on in the NBA playoffs now.

Edinson Cavani against Chile.
Soccer

How to Watch Uruguay vs. Chile

How to watch Uruguay vs. Chile in the Copa América group stage on Monday, June 21.