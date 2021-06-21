Forever (Thad) Young | The Crossover NBA Show With Howard Beck

On the Friday edition, Howard Beck welcomes 14-year NBA vet Thaddeus Young, who has seen it all in his career: playing with Allen Iverson, living through The Process in Philly, being traded for Kevin Garnett and Kevin Love. He’s got stories to tell. And he’s got some advice for the Bucks on how to guard Kevin Durant, too.

The following transcript is an excerpt from The Crossover NBA Podcast. Listen to the full episode on podcast players everywhere or on SI.com.

Howard Beck: I think it was 28 games that Iverson was back with the Sixers in that in that return in the 2009–10 Season. Is there any lasting memory? I mean he wasn't the same Iverson by that point, and when he left it was because his daughter was having some health issues that season and then he just never came back. So not the full AI experience that you might have gotten if you'd been with him in the early 2000s. But what did you gain or what do you remember? Or what's a moment from that time [With Allen Iverson]?

Thaddeus Young: The first day he came in and he had all this stuff in my locker because he sat next to me in practice, so he had all this stuff in my locker. And I came in and I was looking, and I just I set his stuff over next to his locker. And the first thing he said was - he was joking, but what he said, don't ever touch my s--- again, you young punk beat mother f---er. And I started laughing like I thought was the funniest thing ever. And he was like he was joking about it. But that was like the first time we had ever, like, spoke or like had a conversation. And then from then on, we were just super cool. And I kind of had to hold my ground as a young guy, like, 'No man, you set your stuff in yo locker, I'll set my stuff in my locker!' And he was like, 'I own this locker room. I made this locker.' And I was like, you right about that, but you ain't been here in three years.

Listen to The Crossover NBA Podcast

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart

Find recent episodes on SI.com