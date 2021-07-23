Space Jam's Don Cheadle & Malcolm D. Lee | The Crossover

Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFOlympicsMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Welcome To The Space Jam! With Don Cheadle & Director Malcolm D. Lee | The Crossover NBA Show With Howard Beck

Malcolm D. Lee joins the pod to give an inside scoop on Space Jam: A New Legacy, and his experience working with LeBron James.
Author:
Publish date:

On the Friday edition, Howard Beck welcomes the director and star of Space Jam: A New Legacy, Malcolm D. Lee and Don Cheadle, to talk about working with LeBron, shooting hoops on set, and acting versus playing in the NBA.

LeBron James arrives at the SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY World Premiere held at the Regal L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles, CA on Monday, ​July 12, 2021. (Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)

The following transcript is an excerpt from The Crossover NBA podcast. Listen to the full episode on podcast players everywhere or on SI.com.

Howard Beck: So this leads me to this important question, then. I need the honest answer. Prior to working with LeBron, were you rooting for or against LeBron as a Knicks fan? Was he somebody that you gravitated toward as an NBA fan? What was your LeBron standpoint? 

Malcolm D. Lee: I tell you what, I love LeBron James. Love him. You know, from the moment he came into the league, or he came into my consciousness, I really enjoyed him. And I've been rooting for him for a very long time. In fact, we were scheduled to work together twice before. When it was his second or third year in the league, Rich Paul had called me about possibly doing something with him. And I couldn't quite figure out what the idea was. And then we were going to do this thing with Universal about a fantasy basketball camp. And we were going down the road with that, right before he joined the Heat. So I've been a LeBron fan for a very long time. I know I'm going to contradict myself by saying, what's up with super teams? When he joined the Heat, I was just like, he could not find a way to win in Cleveland. And then he came back to win in Cleveland. So I applaud him, I think he's a winner, I think he stands for everything good in the world and for human beings. So I really root for LeBron and have for a while.

Howard Beck: So that was an easy thing then, to be working with him? It wasn't like bringing in somebody who you've been booing and were rooting against their team. So this was an easy thing for you? 

Malcolm D. Lee: Yeah, with LeBron for sure. I mean, like, you know, I've been dying to work with the guy, you know. And so it was a great opportunity. 

Listen to The Crossover NBA Podcast
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart

Find recent episodes on SI.com

YOU MAY LIKE

Rich Hill
MLB

Mets Acquire Starter Rich Hill, 41, From Rays

The 41-year-old Hill is 6-4 with a 3.89 ERA in 19 starts for the contending Rays, who acquired 41-year-old slugger Nelson Cruz on Thursday.

sipa_34081287
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

Space Jam's Don Cheadle & Malcolm D. Lee | The Crossover

Malcolm D. Lee joins the pod to give an inside scoop on Space Jam: A New Legacy, and his experience working with LeBron James.

katie-ledecky-medal-predictions
Play
Olympics

Expert Medal Predictions for Swimming at Tokyo Games

Is there enough star power for the U.S. to still dominate in the Post-Phelps Era? The picks are in.

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams talk as they walk off the field during a 2020 game
Play
NFL

The Packers’ Choice: Play for Greatness or Set Precedent

Along with the Rodgers drama, Green Bay’s front office must also deal with Davante Adams’s contract and decide: Will they make exceptions for greatness?

USMNT right back Shaq Moore
Soccer

The Under-the-Radar Ascent Behind Shaq Moore's USMNT Return

The right back now has the fastest goal in modern USMNT history, but his climb back to the U.S. radar has been anything but rapid. Now, he's making the most of his chance.

SI's Jimmy Traina and ESPN's Sean McDonough
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

ESPN’s Sean McDonough | SI Media Podcast

From becoming ESPN's lead NHL play-by-play announcer to historic sports moments to voice cracks, the veteran broadcaster has seen it all.

Cleveland Guardians logo
MLB

Here's Why Cleveland Chose 'Guardians' for New Name

It landed on the new team moniker for 2022 after beginning with a list of nearly 1,200 potential choices in June.

UFC MMA Cory Sandhagen
MMA

Sandhagen's Bantamweight-Title Pursuit Continues vs. Dillashaw

A win would lead to a title shot against the winner of the upcoming UFC 267 title bout in October.