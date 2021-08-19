August 20, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGWhat's on TVSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Roman Reigns and Chris "Mad Dog" Russo | SI Media Podcast

WWE Champion Roman Reigns gives the backstory on his "missionary" promo against John Cena. Plus, Chris "Mad Dog" Russo speaks out on bad fans and more.
Author:
Publish date:

Episode 351 of the "Sports Illustrated Media Podcast" hosted by Jimmy Traina features two interviews. First up is WWE Universal champion, Roman Reigns, who will main event SummerSlam this year in a match against John Cena. Reigns shares his thoughts on working with Cena after he was away from the company for long, gives us the backstory on his famous "missionary" promo on Cena and the fallout, tells us where things stand on a potential Reigns match against The Rock and reveals what happened after he speared Stephanie McMahon during a WrestleMania match in 2017.

Following the interview with Reigns, Chris "Mad Dog" Russo from SiriusXM joins the podcast. Russo talks about the challenge of figuring out how much he should talk about the pandemic during a sports show, terrible fan behavior at games, whether he intends to slow down any time soon, the success of Pat McAfee on his "Mad Dog Radio" channel and much more.

The podcast wraps up with the weekly Traina Thoughts segment. This week, Jimmy and Sal Licata from WFAN and SNY discuss the new Netflix documentary on the "Malice at the Palace," MLB's Field of Dreams game between the Yankees and White Sox and whether it was OK for Aaron Rodgers to shame a reporter who wore crocs with socks.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FektCGJMFDM

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FektCGJMFDM

Listen to The Sports Illustrated Media Podcast
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart

Find recent episodes on SI.com

YOU MAY LIKE

roman-reigns
Podcasts

Roman Reigns and Chris "Mad Dog" Russo | SI Media Podcast

WWE Champion Roman Reigns gives the backstory on his "missionary" promo against John Cena. Plus, Chris "Mad Dog" Russo speaks out on bad fans and more.

bauer hearing final
MLB

Report: Bauer's Leave Extended After Restraining Order Denied

The Dodgers pitcher has been on administrative leave since July 2 as MLB and police investigate the sexual assault allegations made against him.

Dec 31, 2019; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Kentucky Wildcats helmet during the second quarter against the Virginia Tech Hokies of the Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium.
College Football

Six UK Football Players Face Burglary Charges

In addition to burglary charges, defensive back Vito Tisdale was also charged with wanton endangerment for pointing a handgun at one of the victims.

Trevor Bauer holding a baseball
MLB

Judge Denies Restraining Order Petition Against Bauer

This ruling doesn’t exonerate him. The criminal and MLB investigations are still ongoing.

miami-hurricanes-helmet
College Football

Ex-Miami Player Arrested for Murder of Bryan Pata

Rashaun Jones was arrested Thursday in connection with the 2006 fatal shooting of his teammate Bryan Pata.

kristi-toliver-mavericks
NBA

Report: Mavs Hire Former WNBA Champion Kristi Toliver

Former WNBA star Kristi Toliver is heading to Dallas as an assistant coach after two seasons with the Wizards.

Screen Shot 2021-08-18 at 4.10.57 PM
Podcasts

Navigating the Free Agency Waters With Todd Ramasar

The NBA agent joins the ’Crossover Podcast’ to talk free agency, trades and tampering.

May 19, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) scramble for a loose ball in the fourth quarter of the game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

Ranking the Western Conference Standings | The Open Floor Podcast

Who’s at the top of the food chain?