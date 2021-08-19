Roman Reigns and Chris "Mad Dog" Russo | SI Media Podcast

WWE Champion Roman Reigns gives the backstory on his "missionary" promo against John Cena. Plus, Chris "Mad Dog" Russo speaks out on bad fans and more.

Episode 351 of the "Sports Illustrated Media Podcast" hosted by Jimmy Traina features two interviews. First up is WWE Universal champion, Roman Reigns, who will main event SummerSlam this year in a match against John Cena. Reigns shares his thoughts on working with Cena after he was away from the company for long, gives us the backstory on his famous "missionary" promo on Cena and the fallout, tells us where things stand on a potential Reigns match against The Rock and reveals what happened after he speared Stephanie McMahon during a WrestleMania match in 2017.

Following the interview with Reigns, Chris "Mad Dog" Russo from SiriusXM joins the podcast. Russo talks about the challenge of figuring out how much he should talk about the pandemic during a sports show, terrible fan behavior at games, whether he intends to slow down any time soon, the success of Pat McAfee on his "Mad Dog Radio" channel and much more.

The podcast wraps up with the weekly Traina Thoughts segment. This week, Jimmy and Sal Licata from WFAN and SNY discuss the new Netflix documentary on the "Malice at the Palace," MLB's Field of Dreams game between the Yankees and White Sox and whether it was OK for Aaron Rodgers to shame a reporter who wore crocs with socks.

