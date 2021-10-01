October 1, 2021
SI Media Podcast | ESPN's Stephen A. Smith
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith | SI Media Podcast

Episode 358 of the "Sports Illustrated Media Podcast" hosted by Jimmy Traina features an interview with ESPN's Stephen A. Smith
The First Take host talks about why he felt like this was the time to remove Max Kellerman from the show, all that went into the decision and whether Kellerman agreed with the decision. Smith also talks about whether the show will eventually hire one co-host or if they will keep a rotating cast of characters.

Smith also shares his philosophy on what makes a good sports debate, on criticizing athletes and on what the sports media business is all about. The energetic personality also discusses the importance of credibility and why his resume is important for what he does.

Smith also reveals that when his contract with ESPN is up in four-years, his goal will be to host a late-night talk show. Does this mean he'll leave the sports world? He answers that question and many more.

Following Smith is the weekly Traina Thoughts segment. This week, Jimmy and Sal Licata from WFAN and SNY read the latest SI Media Podcast reviews on Apple, talk about the highly anticipated Brady vs. Belichick matchup, Week 3 of the Peyton and Eli Show, the upcoming Sopranos movie, the best Curb Your Enthusiasm scenes and more.

