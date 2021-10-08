Kyle Brandt on Auditioning with Peyton and Eli, More | SI Media Podcast



Good Morning Football host Kyle Brandt talks about auditioning with Peyton and Eli Manning for the host role on their alternate Monday Night Football telecast, why he thinks it was best that he didn't get the gig and what makes the broadcast special.



Brandt also talks about Nate Burleson leaving Good Morning Football, his 10 Questions podcast and pushing the envelope on air.



In addition, Brandt pulls back the curtain on his "Wall Streeters" segment in which he and Peter Schrager transform into Jared and Trent. How many people write the sketch? How much is it rehearsed? What is it like to get up for and then come down from the sketch.



Following Brandt is the weekly Traina Thoughts segment. This week, Jimmy and Sal Licata from WFAN and SNY talk about the Urban Meyer mess, ESPN naming Mike Greenberg the host of NBA Countdown, The Sopranos prequel movie, The Many Saints of Newark and more.

