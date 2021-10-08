October 8, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Westbrook's L.A. Role & Shaquille O'Neal
Westbrook's L.A. Role & Shaquille O'Neal
Publish date:

Westbrook's L.A. Role & Shaquille O'Neal | The Crossover

How Westbrook fits into the Lakers, Simmons situation continues, plus Shaq x Mannix
Author:
and

Mannix and Beck discuss how Russell Westbrook will fit into the Lakers offensive scheme, what the expectations are for the Jazz this season, and Joel Embiid's comments on Ben Simmons from training camp. Then Mannix talks to Shaquille O'Neal about Simmons, the Lakers' offseason moves and his work refurbishing public basketball courts

The following transcript is an excerpt from The Crossover NBA podcast. Listen to the full episode on podcast players everywhere or on SI.com.

SI Recommends

Chris Mannix: All right, Crossover NBA podcast. Chris Mannix and Howard Beck, week two of the NBA season. Can you feel that excitement, Beck?

Howard Beck: Oh, I can feel it. I can feel something. I feel guys getting more shots in their arms. We've got fewer holdouts suddenly; that's probably a positive sign as we inch closer to the season.

Chris Mannix: Yeah, more than 95% of the NBA is vaccinated. Andrew Wiggins has been vaccinated. We're going to get to that a little bit later in the show when we talk about one guy that is still uncertain—that being Kyrie Irving. We've got a great show today, Beck. Not only are you and I are going to get into a lot of different topics, but your old friend Shaquille O'Neal is going to join the show a little bit later on. We already taped the interview with Shaq. But I can tell you, Shaq did ask for you. He did ask, "Where is Howard?" So the relationship you guys forged over however many years in Los Angeles, it's still there. 

Listen to The Crossover NBA Podcast
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart

Find recent episodes on SI.com

YOU MAY LIKE

SHAQ THUMB
Play
Podcasts

Westbrook's L.A. Role & Shaquille O'Neal | The Crossover

Mannix and Beck discuss how Russell Westbrook will fit into the Lakers offensive scheme, what the expectations are for the Utah Jazz this season, and Joel Embiid's comments on Ben Simmons from training camp before Mannix talks to Shaquille O'Neal about Simmons, the Lakers offseason moves and his work refurbishing public basketball courts

freeman-yelich
MLB

Ready for a Star-Studded NLDS Show?

nfl-matthew-stafford-rams-great-quarterbacks
NFL

Stafford: Finger Injury vs. Seahawks 'Didn't Affect Me Too Much'

"It was just a little bit out of place and I was able to put it back in and keep going."

cm-punk-dynamite-entrance
Play
Wrestling

CM Punk Heaps Praise on Daniel Garcia Ahead of ‘Rampage’ Match

Garcia, a 23-year-old indie star, is “light-years beyond his age,” Punk says.

Tim Tebow at the University of Florida.
NFL

Tebow Says Meyer Will Have to Earn Back Respect of Players

Tim Tebow said he was hurting for Urban Meyer's wife after he saw the viral video of his former coach at an Ohio bar.

aj-brown-titans-raiders
Play
Betting

Player Props Week 5: Five Best Bets Breakdown

Which player props should you be betting in Week 5? Here are five lines to take advantage of Sunday.

France and PSG star Kylian Mbappe
Soccer

Kylian Mbappé Begins to Take Back His Narrative

With a statement of a PK and a set of candid interviews, the young France and PSG star has taken it upon himself to control the messaging surrounding his present and future.

Promotional image for Impact Wrestling's Monster's Ball match
Wrestling

Impact Celebrates Life of Daffney With Monster’s Ball Match

This match is the perfect way to honor the memory of Shannon “Daffney” Spruill.