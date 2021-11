Mannix and Beck talk to K.C. Johnson from NBC Chicago Sports about the fast start the Bulls are off to with their new offseason additions, plus Scottie Pippen's comments about Michael Jordan from his upcoming memoir. They also discuss the Celtics’ struggles, Damian Lillard's cold shooting, and why their Knicks wins prediction is looking like it's going to pay off. Bing Bong!

Listen to The Crossover Podcast