Open Floor: LeBron's Decline, Sacramento Woes, & Boston's Turnaround

On today's episode, Michael and Rohan discuss the mayhem that occurred on Sunday between the Lakers and Pistons, and have a long discussion about what it would mean if LeBron James was no longer one of the five best players in the world. Can L.A. still win it all if he's not a top-top-top tier superstar? After that, they check in on a Kings team that just fired Luke Walton. What's next for Sacramento? Should they trade De'Aaron Fox? And finally: Dennis Schröder is having his revenge.

