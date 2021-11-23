Skip to main content
November 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Open Floor: LeBron's Decline, Sacramento Woes, & Boston's Turnaround
Open Floor: LeBron's Decline, Sacramento Woes, & Boston's Turnaround
Publish date:

Open Floor: LeBron's Decline, Sacramento Woes, & Boston's Turnaround

Lakers in full spiral after the LeBron-Isaiah-brawl? Luke Walton fired from Kings, Schroder's revenge and more
Author:
and

On today's episode, Michael and Rohan discuss the mayhem that occurred on Sunday between the Lakers and Pistons, and have a long discussion about what it would mean if LeBron James was no longer one of the five best players in the world. Can L.A. still win it all if he's not a top-top-top tier superstar? After that, they check in on a Kings team that just fired Luke Walton. What's next for Sacramento? Should they trade De'Aaron Fox? And finally: Dennis Schröder is having his revenge.

Listen to The Open Floor Podcast

Listen on Apple Podcasts
Listen on Spotify
Listen on iHeartRadio

SI Recommends

YOU MAY LIKE

Joe Judge
NFL

Giants' Joe Judge Puts More Blame on Coaches Than Players After Monday's Loss

Giants coach Joe Judge addressed his team's continued struggles following Monday night's 30–10 loss to the Buccaneers.

NFL's promotion of Bears vs. Lions on Thanksgiving
Play
NFL

Fans Have a Blast Mocking NFL for Promoting Bears-Lions Thanksgiving Game

NFL fans aren't exactly looking forward to an Andy Dalton–Tim Boyle showdown

michael-irvin
NFL

Michael Irvin Rips Amari Cooper for Not Being Vaccinated

The Hall of Fame wideout was not happy with the Cowboys' star receiver.

Stephen Curry plays defense
NBA

Introducing Stephen Curry: Defensive Stopper

The greatest shooter in NBA history is emerging as an impact defensive piece.

James Franklin with Penn State.
College Football

Report: Penn State to Offer Franklin Enhanced Contract

The school's board of trustees compensation subcommittee is meeting and will reportedly make an offer.

Qatar-World-Cup-Trophy-2022
Soccer

World Cup Host Qatar Used ex-CIA Officer to Spy on FIFA

A new scandal has emerged ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy on the sideline.
NFL

'Fire Nagy' Chant Broke Out at Bears Coach's Sons' Game

Nagy was watching his sons' high school football playoff game.

nicole-jeter-west-100-influential
Olympics

How Nicole Jeter West Is Making Her Mark in Sports Business

The longtime executive details her career journey to her current role as the head of marketing and brand engagement for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.