All-Traina Thoughts Thanksgiving Edition | The SI Media Podcast

This week, Jimmy and Sal Licata from WFAN and SNY talk about the new Hulu documentary, "Janet," which goes in-depth on the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show with Janet Jackson, Justin Timberlake and the infamous wardrobe malfunction. What did the doc do well? What was the most frustrating aspect of the doc? What are the biggest takeaways from the doc? Who was the biggest villain in the entire scandal?

In addition, Jimmy and Sal talk about how it's enough with the Detroit Lions playing on Thanksgiving, what new tradition the NFL needs to start on Thanksgiving weekend and how we squeeze in the games while also trying to deal with family on the holiday. Jimmy and Sal also reveal their favorite Thanksgiving dishes, the truth about turkey and the key to stuffing.

Listen to The SI Media Podcast