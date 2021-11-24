Skip to main content
November 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
All-Traina Thoughts Thanksgiving Edition | The SI Media Podcast
All-Traina Thoughts Thanksgiving Edition | The SI Media Podcast
Publish date:

All-Traina Thoughts Thanksgiving Edition | The SI Media Podcast

Episode 366 of the "Sports Illustrated Media Podcast" hosted by Jimmy Traina is an all-Traina Thoughts edition.
Author:

This week, Jimmy and Sal Licata from WFAN and SNY talk about the new Hulu documentary, "Janet," which goes in-depth on the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show with Janet Jackson, Justin Timberlake and the infamous wardrobe malfunction. What did the doc do well? What was the most frustrating aspect of the doc? What are the biggest takeaways from the doc? Who was the biggest villain in the entire scandal?

In addition, Jimmy and Sal talk about how it's enough with the Detroit Lions playing on Thanksgiving, what new tradition the NFL needs to start on Thanksgiving weekend and how we squeeze in the games while also trying to deal with family on the holiday. Jimmy and Sal also reveal their favorite Thanksgiving dishes, the truth about turkey and the key to stuffing.

Listen to The SI Media Podcast

SI Recommends

Listen on Apple Podcasts
Listen on Spotify
Listen on iHeartRadio

YOU MAY LIKE

green-bay-packers-fans-stock
Play
NFL

Business of Football: Packers’ Stock, Thanksgiving Memories

A lot of people roll their eyes at Green Bay selling pieces of paper, but they just don’t get it.

jonathan-taylor-thanks
NFL

Why Each NFL Team Should Be Thankful

From Indianapolis' Jonathan Taylor to Los Angeles' Cooper Kupp, heres one reason why each NFL team should give thanks.

josh-allen-bills-beat-chiefs
Play
Fantasy

Week 12 Rankings: Quarterbacks

Josh Allen is poised to dominate a plus matchup vs. the Saints.

jonathan-taylor-thanks
Play
Fantasy

Week 12 Rankings: Running Backs

The Buccaneers are burdened with the tall task of trying to slow down Jonathan Taylor in Week 12.

Sep 19, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) looks on against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Raymond James Stadium.
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Tight Ends

Rob Gronkowski should be ready to roll after last week's return to action.

Cincinnati Bengals Ja'Marr Chase
Play
Fantasy

Week 12 Rankings: Wide Receivers

Ja'Marr Chase scored two touchdowns vs. the Steelers in Week 3, can he do it again in Week 12?

Raiders Darren Waller Fantasy Football
Play
Fantasy

Week 12 Rankings: Tight Ends

Darren Waller looks to take advantage of the Cowboys' secondary in Week 12.

Nov 15, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) interacts with fans during a timeout against the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Week 12 Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)

Deebo Samuel and Justin Jefferson go toe-to-toe as the 49ers and Vikings faceoff in Week 12.