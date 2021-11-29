Skip to main content
November 29, 2021
Open Floor: Suns Continue League Domination and Nuggets Get More Bad News
Open Floor: Suns Continue League Domination and Nuggets Get More Bad News

A huge Suns-Warriors matchup, a Rip City report and painting the NBA playoff picture.
A huge Suns-Warriors matchup, a Rip City report and painting the NBA playoff picture.

Michael Pina and Rohan Nadkarni discuss the scorching Suns and wonder whether their 16-game winning streak heading into their matchup against the Warriors makes them the league's best team. We also hear our first Rip City Report from producer Shelby Royston, debate which lottery-level teams have the best chance of making the playoffs, discuss the news of Michael Porter Jr.'s indefinite absence after undergoing back surgery and explore which five-man defensive team could stop a lineup of Steph Curry, Luka Dončić, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokić.

Listen to The Open Floor Podcast

Listen on Apple Podcasts
Listen on Spotify
Listen on iHeartRadio

