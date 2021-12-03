Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
An Instructional Guide to Becoming an NFL Coach | The MMQB
Publish date:

An Instructional Guide to Becoming an NFL Coach | The MMQB

Join the MMQB team to learn how to become an NFL Head Coach and more
Author:
and

Join the MMQB team to learn how to become an NFL Head Coach and more

With our four-step process, it’s never been easier to live out your dream of leading one of the 32 NFL franchises onto the field on autumn Sundays. Jenny and Conor run through everything you need to know to get started on your head-coaching career:

  • Getting your name in the news cycle
  • Learning how to ace an interview with a team owner

  • Do’s and Don’t’s for winning the press conference
  • How to lose your job but keep your dignity

By the time you finish this episode, you will have everything you need to go out and conquer the NFL’s next hiring cycle and land a job that could last multiple seasons—if you’re lucky.

Have a question for the show? Email themmqb@gmail.com or tweet at @GGramling_SI, @JennyVrentas or @ConorOrr.

Listen to The MMQB Podcast

Listen on Apple Podcasts
Listen on Spotify
Listen on iHeartRadio

