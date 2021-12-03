An Instructional Guide to Becoming an NFL Coach | The MMQB

With our four-step process, it’s never been easier to live out your dream of leading one of the 32 NFL franchises onto the field on autumn Sundays. Jenny and Conor run through everything you need to know to get started on your head-coaching career:

Getting your name in the news cycle

Learning how to ace an interview with a team owner

Do’s and Don’t’s for winning the press conference

How to lose your job but keep your dignity

By the time you finish this episode, you will have everything you need to go out and conquer the NFL’s next hiring cycle and land a job that could last multiple seasons—if you’re lucky.

Have a question for the show? Email themmqb@gmail.com or tweet at @GGramling_SI, @JennyVrentas or @ConorOrr.

