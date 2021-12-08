Mannix and Beck break down the rumors out of Portland, where Damian Lillard reportedly has interest in the team trading for Ben Simmons, and why we disagree on whether or not the Trail Blazers are currently in shambles. We also discuss whether CJ McCollum is the piece missing for Joel Embiid and the Sixers to make them true title contenders in the East, why the feel-good story of the Knicks’ early-season success has quickly ended and if LeBron should spend his last five years in L.A. or Cleveland.

