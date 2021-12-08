Skip to main content
December 8, 2021
The Crossover: Simmons To Portland Rumors & Knicks Sliding Fast
The Crossover: Simmons To Portland Rumors & Knicks Sliding Fast

Blazers buzz, Knick slipping up, LeBron's future and more.
Blazers buzz, Knick slipping up, LeBron's future and more.

Mannix and Beck break down the rumors out of Portland, where Damian Lillard reportedly has interest in the team trading for Ben Simmons, and why we disagree on whether or not the Trail Blazers are currently in shambles. We also discuss whether CJ McCollum is the piece missing for Joel Embiid and the Sixers to make them true title contenders in the East, why the feel-good story of the Knicks’ early-season success has quickly ended and if LeBron should spend his last five years in L.A. or Cleveland.

Listen to The Crossover Podcast

Listen on Apple Podcasts
Listen on Spotify
Listen on iHeartRadio

