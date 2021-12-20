Postponed Games and Upsets Make For a Scrambled Week 15 | The MMQB NFL Podcast

Skip to main content
December 20, 2021
Publish date:

Even with some games’ getting pushed, it was still an exciting Week 15 in the NFL. From Tom Brady’s getting shut out to some massive upsets
For the first time this season, the NFL postponed three Week 15 games due to COVID-19 outbreaks—they'll be played on Monday and Tuesday. The league and the players union also negotiated new protocols that include, surprisingly, less testing. 

Conor and Jenny break down the rest of the abbreviated weekend schedule, starting with the Packers’ win against the Ravens that came down to a failed two-point conversion try and knocked Baltimore out of first place in the wide-open AFC North. They also discuss the two big upsets: Tom Brady and the Bucs’ being shut out in yet another regular-season loss against the Saints, and the Cardinals’ being at risk for another late-season collapse after falling to a Lions team that had won only one other game this season.

Then, a discussion of the Jaguars’ decision to fire Urban Meyer after his disastrous 11-month tenure, and the ripple effects for Trevor Lawrence and other college coaches looking to make the jump to the pros. Plus, the Steelers stay alive against a depleted Titans team, the Cowboys’ offense still trying to keep up with its defense and the theater begins for the Patriots-Bills showdown (Part 2) that we all need and deserve.

Have a question for the show? Email themmqb@gmail.com or tweet at @GGramling_SI, @JennyVrentas or @ConorOrr.

